How to Watch, Betting Odds for Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State

The Texas Longhorns will continue their road trip with a visit to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs

JD Andress

Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) puts a hand out toward Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Kobi Albert (15) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) puts a hand out toward Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Kobi Albert (15) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns needed overtime to escape Lexington with a win over the Kentucky Wildcats, and now they will remain on the road as they travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the hope of increasing their winning streak to three games.

While it's no secret the Longhorns have had their struggles on offense, they will hope to correct those, beginning with playcalling against a Bulldogs team that is yet to win a conference game this season.

The Longhorns enter the matchup as nearly a touchdown favorite. Can they find a rhythm on offense as they continue to turn their season around, or will their struggles come back to haunt them?

Full Circle Moment

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mikala Compton/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This will be Manning's second time facing the Bulldogs as a starter, a stark reminder of just how little time the Longhorns signal-caller actually has under his belt of being the guy in the offense. Now, with early-season struggles, it has been easy to call for a change, but he has still shown signs of growth, including his best game of the season during the Red River Rivalry.

With struggles all season along the offensive line, and head coach Steve Sarkisian understanding that the playcalling has also been part of the problem for the offense, they have a chance to start wiping the slate clean with a test against the Bulldogs. A win, and more importantly, a great offensive showing, should put the worries from the fans and media to rest for a bit.

The Longhorns' defense, though, should continue to be as suffocating as they have been, and if the offense doesn't improve, they will need to continue being as dominant as they have been to give them their best chance with a win. Finding a way to play complementary football, the whole game, the same way they did two weeks ago, is the key in this one.

How to Watch No. 22 Texas vs. Mississippi State

  • Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
  • Game Time: 3:15 p.m. CT
  • Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Full Updated Texas vs. Mississippi State Betting Odds Via ESPN BET

  • Line: Texas -6.5 (-130), Mississippi State +6.5 (+110)
  • Over/Under: 45.5 (O -105, U -115)
  • Moneyline: Texas -260, Mississippi State +215)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

