How to Watch, Betting Odds for Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State
The Texas Longhorns needed overtime to escape Lexington with a win over the Kentucky Wildcats, and now they will remain on the road as they travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the hope of increasing their winning streak to three games.
While it's no secret the Longhorns have had their struggles on offense, they will hope to correct those, beginning with playcalling against a Bulldogs team that is yet to win a conference game this season.
The Longhorns enter the matchup as nearly a touchdown favorite. Can they find a rhythm on offense as they continue to turn their season around, or will their struggles come back to haunt them?
Full Circle Moment
This will be Manning's second time facing the Bulldogs as a starter, a stark reminder of just how little time the Longhorns signal-caller actually has under his belt of being the guy in the offense. Now, with early-season struggles, it has been easy to call for a change, but he has still shown signs of growth, including his best game of the season during the Red River Rivalry.
With struggles all season along the offensive line, and head coach Steve Sarkisian understanding that the playcalling has also been part of the problem for the offense, they have a chance to start wiping the slate clean with a test against the Bulldogs. A win, and more importantly, a great offensive showing, should put the worries from the fans and media to rest for a bit.
The Longhorns' defense, though, should continue to be as suffocating as they have been, and if the offense doesn't improve, they will need to continue being as dominant as they have been to give them their best chance with a win. Finding a way to play complementary football, the whole game, the same way they did two weeks ago, is the key in this one.
How to Watch No. 22 Texas vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
- Game Time: 3:15 p.m. CT
- Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Mississippi State Betting Odds Via ESPN BET
- Line: Texas -6.5 (-130), Mississippi State +6.5 (+110)
- Over/Under: 45.5 (O -105, U -115)
- Moneyline: Texas -260, Mississippi State +215)