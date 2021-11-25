How To Watch And Listen To Texas vs. Kansas State
The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to Austin on Friday, in what will be the last game of the season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Last season under Tom Herman, the Longhorns dominated the Wildcats 69-31 in Manhattan, scoring a season-high in points along the way.
Bijan Robinson was the star of the show for the Longhorns that day, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns in what can be considered his true breakout performance.
The series between the Longhorns and Wildcats has been a fairly even one over the years, with Texas leading the series 11-10.
Texas has had the edge in the series as of late, however, winning the last four matchups between the two teams, including six of the last eight.
Can the Longhorns end a dreadful 2021 with some momentum?
In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.
Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Current Records: Texas (4-7) vs. Kansas State (7-4)
How To Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Kansas State
Texas returns home for their season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday
Date/Time: Friday, November 26 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
TV/Streaming: FOX, FuboTV
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn
Money Line: Texas -161, Kansas State +125
Spread: Texas -3, Kansas State -3
Over/Under: 52.5
