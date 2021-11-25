Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How To Watch And Listen To Texas vs. Kansas State

    Texas returns home for their season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to Austin on Friday, in what will be the last game of the season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

    Last season under Tom Herman, the Longhorns dominated the Wildcats 69-31 in Manhattan, scoring a season-high in points along the way.

    Bijan Robinson was the star of the show for the Longhorns that day, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns in what can be considered his true breakout performance.

    The series between the Longhorns and Wildcats has been a fairly even one over the years, with Texas leading the series 11-10.

    Texas has had the edge in the series as of late, however, winning the last four matchups between the two teams, including six of the last eight.

    Can the Longhorns end a dreadful 2021 with some momentum?

    In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

    Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Kansas State Wildcats

    Current Records: Texas (4-7) vs. Kansas State (7-4)

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17200456
    Play
    Football

    How To Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Kansas State

    Texas returns home for their season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17183538
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Longhorns Stay Unbeaten At Home In Win Over California Baptist

    The Texas Longhorns Continue To Roll At The Erwin Center

    11 hours ago
    Luke Brockermeyer
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns Will Be Without A Key Defensive Player for Season Finale Vs. Kansas State

    Injuries continue to pile up for a beat-up Texas team that will need the long offseason to rejuvenate

    14 hours ago

    Date/Time: Friday, November 26 at 11 a.m. CT

    Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

    TV/Streaming: FOX, FuboTV

    Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

    Money Line: Texas -161, Kansas State +125

    Spread: Texas -3, Kansas State -3

    Over/Under: 52.5 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17200456
    Football

    How To Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Kansas State

    Texas returns home for their season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17183538
    Men's Basketball

    Longhorns Stay Unbeaten At Home In Win Over California Baptist

    The Texas Longhorns Continue To Roll At The Erwin Center

    11 hours ago
    Luke Brockermeyer
    Football

    Longhorns Will Be Without A Key Defensive Player for Season Finale Vs. Kansas State

    Injuries continue to pile up for a beat-up Texas team that will need the long offseason to rejuvenate

    14 hours ago
    Devin Brown
    Football

    2022 Texas QB Target Devin Brown De-Commits From USC

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16967512
    Football

    Full Array of Longhorns To Be Recognized for Senior Day vs Kansas State

    Friday's matchup with Kansas State provides a special opportunity to recognize the seniors on this year's Texas team

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17208824
    News

    Texas Men, Women's Basketball Stand Firm In AP Rankings

    Both the Texas men's and women's basketball team stayed firm in their AP Rankings

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_15271584
    Football

    Texas vs. Kansas State: Who's Favored in the Longhorns' Season Finale?

    Texas will look to finish off the season on a high note in front of the home fans at DKR

    Nov 23, 2021
    thompson_josh_ttu_2001
    Football

    Texas’s Josh Thompson Accepts Reese's Senior Bowl Invitation

    Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Tuesday

    Nov 23, 2021