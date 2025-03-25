How to Watch Texas Longhorns Pro Day; 21 Players in Action
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will be holding their annual Pro Day Tuesday at the bubble on campus, as 21 players will be in action in front of a ton of NFL scouts.
With Texas' move to the SEC, fans can now watch the program's Pro Day in full. The event will be broadcast live on SEC Network from 1-4 p.m. CT.
Here are the players that will be participating in the Pro Day:
Quarterback: Quinn Ewers
Running back: Jaydon Blue, Velton Gardner
Wide receiver: Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden, Isaiah Bond
Tight end: Gunnar Helm, Juan Davis
Offensive line: Kelvin Banks Jr., Jake Majors, Cameron Williams, Hayden Conner
Defensive line: Alfred Collins, Bill Norton, Vernon Broughton, Barryn Sorrell
Linebackers: David Gbenda, Morice Blackwell Jr.
Secondary: Jahdae Barron, Andrew Mukuba, Gavin Holmes
The program announced that the drills will vertical jump, broad jump and bench press along with a 40-yard dash and agility drills (pro, three-cone, 60 shuttle) before the start of position drills.
Even after taking over the combine with the second-best 40-yard dash among all players this year, Golden will look to prove to scouts once again why's he deserving of being the top wide receiver off the board. The same goes for Barron, who had 4.39 finish in the 40.
Ewers also impressed during passing drills in Indianapolis. If they haven't already, some NFL scouts will now get a chance to see him up and close and personal.
Pro Day will be a great opportunity for guys like Bolden, Gardner, Holmes, Davis and Blackwell Jr. to show what they can do after not being invited to the Combine. Texas sent 14 players to Indy last month, a program record.
Helm will almost certainly be a mid-round draft pick but he didn't have the Combine performance he might have wanted. Helm badly bruised his ankle on his first 40-yard dash attempt but didn't reveal so until afterwards on social media. He had a 4.84 time, something he could improve on Tuesday.