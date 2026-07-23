How Will Muschamp Will Put A Stop To the SEC's Most Popular Offense

Amongst a sea of moves that the Texas Longhorns made this offseason, they hired long-time SEC coach Will Muschamp to be their defensive coordinator. His first task is a daunting one, as the Longhorns have championship expectations in his first season with the team.

Further complicating things, the SEC has quietly picked its new got-to-have-it offense, the fast-paced, highly explosive Veer and Shoot. Texas plays the dangerous offense, which was covered in detail in the first part of this series, five times in 2026.

Thankfully, it is nothing Muschamp has not seen before. In fact, in his two seasons as Georgia's co-defensive coordinator, they held the Tennessee Volunteers, arguably the offense's most loyal acolytes, to just 23 combined points.

So, how did he do it?

How Muschamp Can Counter the Veer and Shoot

Texas Longhorns safety Earl Thomas celebrates a play with defensive coordinator Will Muschamp during the 2010 BCS national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veer-and-Shoot practitioners want to spread defenses out and force them between choosing to be a man down against the run or unprotected against the pass. They then want to punish that decision by hammering the ball vertically against light boxes or by tossing it all over the yard against out-leveraged defensive backs.

These concepts are at their purest when teams are aligned in 2x2 four-wide receiver sets with extreme splits out from the offensive line. That is where these offenses generate the most space and conflict.

So, how does one stop it? There are a variety of options; however, Muschamp found his favorite during his time in Athens: running 'Mint 4 MOD' with a slight adjustment to the backside.

Cody Alexander

What does that mean? Well, 'Mint' is a type of front which places the nose tackle head up over the center and two defensive linemen on the inside shoulders of the offensive tackles.

This alignment stuffs run games on early downs, especially when it employs a run-stunt, which is when one defensive lineman overlaps another in an attempt to confuse the offensive line and steal gaps back for the defense. Stunts are particularly helpful for stuffing runs from undermanned boxes.

Here is an example of one from when Muschamp faced the Volunteers in his last season as Georgia's defensive coordinator.

Carter Long

The Volunteers come out in a 2x2 look, and the Bulldogs respond with split-safety coverage behind a five-man box. However, the running back motions out to the flat before the snap, prompting the MIKE linebacker to run with him.

Tennessee is running a run-pass option play where the quarterback can either throw the ball to the back on a swing screen or pull it and run behind the pulling right tackle. The MIKE going with the back tells the passer that he needs to take it himself.

The Volunteers are left with five men to block four Bulldogs in the box and one coming to help from the weak-side overhang. Thanks to Georgia's run stunt, they hardly block anyone.

Carter Long

Georgia's end, No. 13, knifes inside the outside shoulder of the left guard, who is down-blocking, and in so doing beats the left tackle to the spot and forces the pulling right tackle, who should have gotten to the backside overhang player, to block him instead. At the same time, the nose tackle loops behind the end to cover the now vacated backside C-gap, which causes the center to completely lose his man.

The crashing end is able to fight through two blocks and a hold to push the quarterback five yards back from the line of scrimmage, giving Georgia's second line of defense plenty of time to rally to the ball. In the end, the ball carrier simply waves the white flag and goes down for a loss of four yards.

That is mint, so what is MOD? Well, MOD stands for "Man-on-Demand" and is a staple of the Saban family of man-match coverage schemes.

The goal of MOD coverage is to create a four-defender 'box' over the three-receiver side of the offense and a three-defender 'triangle' over the two-receiver side.

Here is what that looks like.

Carter Long

Facing a 2x2 set, Georgia's cornerback on the three-receiver side is in MOD coverage, meaning he will take the outside, or No. 1, receiver in man coverage unless he runs a route shorter than five yards or runs inside under five yards. If that happens, he will gain depth and look for another receiver to come into his zone.

The strong safety will attach to the slot, or No. 2 receiver, on any vertical route. If that does not happen, he will look to bracket the No. 1 receiver or collect another deep route attacking the far hash.

The nickel, often called the star in Saban defenses, will take the first receiver in the flat, whether that is the No. 1 running a five-yard hitch, the No. 2 running a quick out or bubble, or the No. 3 running a swing route. If no one is in the flat, he will attach to the No. 2 receiver.

Finally, the MIKE linebacker has the No. 3 unless he runs a quick flat route, in which case he either attaches to the No. 2 or zones off the middle of the field. If No. 3 blocks, he will either blitz, spy the quarterback, or drop back into a zone.

These rules allow the defense to keep a man advantage while playing tight coverage on all parts of the field. It also negates the confusion created by switch releases and bunch formations.

Typically, MOD is run to both sides of the field; however, against Veer-and-Shoot teams, Muschamp's defenses have frequently used a variation of a single-high coverage on the backside to free up a linebacker or safety to stop the run.

On this play, the Bulldogs appear to call a variation of 'Cover 1 Cross,' which places the cornerback to that side in pure man coverage on the No. 1 to that side, the jack linebacker in man on the No. 2, and the free safety rolled into the middle of the field to assist on crossing routes or fit a run quickly.

Carter Long

A second or so after the snap, all Bulldogs are clear on what their assignment is. Tennessee is running a kind of 'Drive' concept in the middle of the field that features a shallow crosser with a deeper in-breaker behind it while both outside receivers run go-routes.

This means that Georgia is essentially playing man coverage with the free safety as a middle-zone lurker and the strong safety as a deep-half man to the far hash. That deep safety can assist on both the deep in-breaker and go-route, and does just that once the quarterback signals where he is going.

As great as Mint 4 MOD is, it only works because teams like Georgia and Alabama have the horses up front to stuff the run when out-manned and the cats outside to run with receivers in man coverage. Fortunately for Muschamp, Texas has defensive talent in spades.

Keep in mind that this is just one of the many, many front-coverage combinations that Muschamp has in his toolkit.

If he can successfully install his system in Austin, the Longhorns could shut down Veer-and-Shoot teams the same way Georgia did in his time there.

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