Texas Football's Updated Roster Shows New Team Identity in 2026

Football season is right around the corner. SEC media days are underway, fall camp is approaching, and before you know it, the Texas Longhorns will kick off their season against Texas State on September 5th.

There is always immense pressure on Texas football to deliver a quality product, and this year is no different. Steve Sarkisian may have his best team on paper as he begins his sixth season in Austin.

Texas recently updated its football roster from the spring, and notable changes were made.

The Longhorns Have a Massive Defensive Line

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Hero Kanu reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' defensive line is led by Colin Simmons. He's projected to have another huge year after recording 12 sacks last season. He's listed at 246 pounds, up six pounds from last year.

Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will have some beefy players at defensive tackle. The two heaviest players on the team are defensive tackles. Ian Geffrard is listed at 375 pounds, while Zion Williams weighs in at 370 pounds. Hero Kanu comes into camp at 309 pounds.

Williams is transferring in from LSU, while Geffrard played at Arkansas. Geffrard is expected to start at defensive tackle and will play a huge part in plugging holes and stopping the run. The two better fit Muchamp's defensive scheme by bolstering the size up the middle.

Texas' edge rushers also have size. Sophomore Lance Jackson is 6'5", 274 pounds, up 20 from last year. Zina Umeozulu has put on 10 pounds, and Smith Orogbo gained 16 pounds during the offseason. The Longhorns will certainly not lack size and physicality up front.

The Wide Receiver Room Could Be Even Better Than Anticipated

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been plenty of excitement surrounding the wide receiver room. The addition of former Auburn wideout Cam Coleman has Texas fans buzzing. In addition to Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V returning, there are few programs that have a better trio.

However, freshman Kohen Brown jumped nine pounds to 202 heading into fall camp. Per CJ Vogel, Brown clocked 23.1 mph in summer conditioning and posted a 315-pound power clean. The Dallas native may not make a major impact right away, but he has the intangibles to be a talented wide receiver.

It's also worth noting that freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr. comes in at 166 pounds, the lightest player on the roster. The Texas coaches have high aspirations for the five-star recruit.

At the end of the day, Longhorns fans should be pleased with the recent roster updates. This Texas team is fast, strong, and can beat a team in multiple ways.

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