Georgia Players Rave About New Texas Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp

The Texas Longhorns have not hit the stage at SEC Media Days just yet, as Steve Sarkisian, along with Arch Manning, Colin Simmons and Trevor Goosby, won't be speaking to the media until Thursday afternoon.

However, the Longhorns are still a hot topic of conversation among the media, as both coaches and players, who have already taken the stage in Tampa, have answered questions that revolve around the Longhorns.

And on the second day of SEC Media Days, one Texas coordinator was one of the big topics among the conversations.

Raylen Wilson and Gunner Stockton Praise Will Muschamp

Georgia Bulldogs special teams coordinator Will Muschamp during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, the stage was set for the Georgia Bulldogs, and for much of their time, they answered questions surrounding the expectations that are always sky-high in Athens. However, two Bulldogs, linebacker Raylen Wilson and star quarterback Gunner Stockton, answered questions about new Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Muschamp drew high praise from Wilson, as the linebacker compared the Longhorns' defensive coordinator to Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

"He is pretty much just like Coach Smart," Wilson said. "I learned a lot from him, just little nuggets in football. I can anticipate plays; he's taught me a lot since being at Georgia."

Sarkisian made the headline-grabbing decision to bring in Muschamp to be the new voice of the Texas defense after Muschamp spent several seasons in Athens serving in various roles during his tenure.

The best portion of his time with the Bulldogs came over the course of three seasons from 2021 to 2023, during which Georgia compiled a 42-2 record during that time. In that time frame, the Bulldogs won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 with Muschamp acting as co-defensive coordinator in the second championship run.

Wilson also mentioned the way Muschamp carried himself at practice, mixing in a playful attitude with his notorious attitude.

"That was my dawg; he would always come to practice smiling and yelling, trying to make people laugh," Wilson said. "But he was a serious dude at the same time; he would be quick to flip the switch on you and rip you...if you mess up a play."

Also, speaking highly of Muschamp was Stockton, who certainly had to face a Muschamp-influenced defense during practice, highlighting the fire that Muschamp carries.

"Coach Muschamp is definitely a great coach," Stockton said. "He has a lot of passion. It was neat to be around him for the years that I was here; he's definitely got a lot of passion. I hope the best for him."

Muschamp now heads to the Forty Acres for his second stint in Austin, looking to help the Longhorns get over the hump and stake a claim on a conference or national title. Muschamp has plenty of SEC experience and is well respected throughout the conference as he prepares to lead the Texas defense in 2026.

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