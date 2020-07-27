Is Oklahoma Making a Move to Poach a Key Texas Longhorns Commit?

The rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners doesn't just take place on one day in October in Dallas, the battle between the two programs rages year-round on the recruiting trail.

The Sooners' recruiting class always includes a heavy presence from the state of Texas, creating several key head-to-head matchups between coaching staffs for the services of elite Lone Star State players.

Recently it appears Oklahoma may be making a move SI All American candidate and Denton Ryan athlete Billy Bowman.

Rated one of the top offensive weapons in the state by most recruiting services, Bowman is one of the gems of the Longhorns class right now and it appears the Sooners are rattling some chains in an effort to get him to swap his verbal pledge.

It's not just the OU staff that has been wooing Bowman. SI All American's No. 1 ranked quarterback and Sooner commit Caleb Williams is actively recruiting him as well.

"I know Texas commit Billy Bowman just got an offer so I'm picking at him a little bit," Williams said in his most recent blog. "I know him. I've met him and we hung out a little bit at the Future 50. Even though he's on the opposite side I'd love to have him and for him to be a Boomer Sooner. I texted him today and we talked a little bit. Just building a friendship, a trust, a brotherhood. Hopefully he can be a Boomer Sooner. I know Texas is gonna hate that but I think the Sooners will love it."

Other Sooner commits have made open pitches on social media.

For what it's worth Bowman still has plenty of incentive to stay with Texas. He's been locked into the class since making his verbal commitment on July 31 of last year. His Denton Ryan teammate Ja'Tavion Sanders is also committed to the Longhorns. He stuck with the team even after a massive change in the coaching staff ranks last year and looks like he's in it for the long haul.

With potential five-star players you can't coast to the finish line even after you get a verbal commitment and Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman is putting in the work needed to hold on to Bowman right now. Still, we'll all have to keep an eye out to see if the OU staff can get him to take a visit to Norman once recruiting opens back up at some point.

