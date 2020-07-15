SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Billy Bowman Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Billy Bowman Jr.
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
Position: Athlete 
School: Denton (Texas) Billy Ryan
Committed to: Texas
Projected Position: Wide Receiver/Nickel Cornerback 

Frame: A bit undersized on both sides of the ball, but Bowman has good length and strength. 

Athleticism: Bowman has a strong all-around athletic skill set. His initial burst stands out, he possesses above-average deep speed and he's a sudden athlete, especially with the ball in his hands. His body control and balance are excellent, and when his technique is right he shows loose hips. 

Instincts: The Billy Ryan standout has excellent vision in space and he tracks the deep ball well on offense. Defensively, he shows impressive route recognition, takes good angles to the football and his ability to keep the receiver and quarterback in his line of sight makes him highly disruptive. 

Polish: From a technique standpoint, Bowman is more advanced as an offensive player at this point. He's extremely natural in space, he's a quality route runner and has strong hands. On defense he must clean up his footwork, which tends to slow down his transitions in man coverage. 

Bottom Line: Part of what makes Bowman such a valuable recruit is his versatility. He grades out as a starting-caliber player on both sides of the ball, and he's a dangerous return man. Once he settles into one position that part of his game should make significant leaps. He’ll debut in the SI All-American rankings as a nickel.

