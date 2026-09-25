No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas Longhorns finally close out non-conference play after a 3-0 start to the season that saw a No. 1 ranking land next to their name.

Now, the Longhorns travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in what marks both Texas' first SEC game and road game of the 2026 season. There is a big target on the Longhorns' back that they must deal with as well early on in the season.

Here is how to watch the thrilling top-15 matchup.

How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 1 Texas Longhorns 3-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 (0-0 in SEC)

No. 1 Texas Longhorns 3-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 (0-0 in SEC) What: Fourth game of the season

Fourth game of the season When: Saturday, September 26, at 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, September 26, at 11:00 a.m. CT Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee) TV/Steaming: ABC

Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Volunteers finished 8-5 last year but were off to a promising start before dropping three of the final five games of the season.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Volunteers finished 8-5 last year but were off to a promising start before dropping three of the final five games of the season. Series History: The Longhorns are 3-0 in the lone meetings, with the last meeting coming in 1969. All three previous meetings have occurred at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Meet the Coaches

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Heupel, Tennessee: This marks year six at the helm for Heupel, who holds a 48-20 record in his time there. Prior to that, he spent three years as the head coach for the UCF Knights. He was a national championship-winning quarterback with the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2000.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 51-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Betting Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: Texas -5.5 (-110), Tennessee +4 (-110)

Texas -5.5 (-110), Tennessee +4 (-110) Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, September 24 report

Texas players listed QUESTIONABLE : RB Hollywood Smothers

RB Hollywood Smothers Texas players listed OUT: DL Justus Terry, DB Xavier Filsaime, OL Jordan Coleman, TE Nick Townsend

Tennessee players listed QUESTIONABLE : RB Javin Gordon, DL Nathan Robinson

RB Javin Gordon, DL Nathan Robinson Tennessee players listed OUT: TE Ethan Davis, WR Joakim Dodson, LB Jaedon Harmon, DB Edrees Farooq, DB Dylan Lewis

What to Know About the Volunteers

The Volunteers enter the matchup with one of the best running attacks in the country, ranking in the top 20 in every statistical category from their lethal rushing attack. The focus on the ground has been great to ease true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon in since taking over the reins.

The environment is sure to be ruthless for the Longhorns, as it marks the program's first visit to Knoxville.

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