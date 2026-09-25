No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns finally close out non-conference play after a 3-0 start to the season that saw a No. 1 ranking land next to their name.
Now, the Longhorns travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in what marks both Texas' first SEC game and road game of the 2026 season. There is a big target on the Longhorns' back that they must deal with as well early on in the season.
Here is how to watch the thrilling top-15 matchup.
How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee
- Who: No. 1 Texas Longhorns 3-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 (0-0 in SEC)
- What: Fourth game of the season
- When: Saturday, September 26, at 11:00 a.m. CT
- Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- TV/Steaming: ABC
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Volunteers finished 8-5 last year but were off to a promising start before dropping three of the final five games of the season.
- Series History: The Longhorns are 3-0 in the lone meetings, with the last meeting coming in 1969. All three previous meetings have occurred at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Meet the Coaches
- Josh Heupel, Tennessee: This marks year six at the helm for Heupel, who holds a 48-20 record in his time there. Prior to that, he spent three years as the head coach for the UCF Knights. He was a national championship-winning quarterback with the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2000.
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 51-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
Betting Odds Via Draft Kings
- Spread: Texas -5.5 (-110), Tennessee +4 (-110)
- Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler.
Injury Report
Per the Thursday, September 24 report
- Texas players listed QUESTIONABLE: RB Hollywood Smothers
- Texas players listed OUT: DL Justus Terry, DB Xavier Filsaime, OL Jordan Coleman, TE Nick Townsend
- Tennessee players listed QUESTIONABLE: RB Javin Gordon, DL Nathan Robinson
- Tennessee players listed OUT: TE Ethan Davis, WR Joakim Dodson, LB Jaedon Harmon, DB Edrees Farooq, DB Dylan Lewis
What to Know About the Volunteers
The Volunteers enter the matchup with one of the best running attacks in the country, ranking in the top 20 in every statistical category from their lethal rushing attack. The focus on the ground has been great to ease true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon in since taking over the reins.
The environment is sure to be ruthless for the Longhorns, as it marks the program's first visit to Knoxville.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.