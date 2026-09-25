After a red-hot 3-0 start to the 2026 season, including earning the best win on paper so far this year, the Texas Longhorns are set to begin conference play against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

Not only does the matchup include the first conference game of the season, but it also marks the first trip in program history to Neyland Stadium. For head coach Steve Sarkisian, and the No. 1-ranked Longhorns, expectations are high to keep the unbeaten streak alive.

However, that task could be tougher, as Texas' leading rusher, Hollywood Smothers is still listed as questionable for the game.

If Smothers ends up being ruled out, who will be expected to step up in the case of his absence?

Plenty of Viable Options

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) reacts ahead of quarterback Arch Manning (16) after running for his first collegiate touchdown during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have one of the deepest rosters in college football, and that includes the running back room where the program brought in two transfers in Smothers and Raleek Brown. Smothers, however, has been the feature back through the first three weeks of the season, a role he was brought in to do in Austin.

Brown was brought in to be the complement for Smothers, and he has been exactly that, working as the second back, and currently with the second-most rushing yards on the team at 129 yards. Despite being the second-leading rusher on the team, his yards per carry is nearly identical Smothers, at 4.20 yards and 4.80 yards, respectively.

Brown a transfer from Arizona State, is more than capable of being the lead back. Against Colorado last season with the Sun Devils, Brown finished with the third-most rushing yards in a single game in program history with 255 yards on just 22 carries.

Behind Brown is another exciting piece of the Longhorns running back group that is more than capable of being the primary back, and holds a significant vote of confidence from the coaching staff, in true freshman Derrek Cooper.

After not playing in the week two win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cooper returned against the UTSA Roadrunners and made the most of his time on the field, running for 44 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Between Brown, Cooper, and quarterback Arch Manning's ability to use his legs, if the Longhorns offense loses Smothers, it will alter the rotation, but with a talented running back room, it shouldn't alter the game plan.

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