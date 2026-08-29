Joey McGuire is Still Desperately Trying to Schedule Future Matchup With Texas

Joey McGuire is still desperate to try and improve Texas Tech's uncompetitive future schedules.

The Red Raiders head coach made headlines earlier this offseason when he directed comments toward the Texas Longhorns about potentially setting up a matchup between the two former rivals in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

That proposition quickly faded, but McGuire isn't done. He's still looking to do whatever it takes to avoid Texas Tech's schedule being the laughing stock of the Power 4, which includes another push at setting up a future matchup with the Longhorns.

During a recent interview with college football analyst David Pollack, McGuire once again made it clear how much he'd love to play Texas in the future while emphasizing his personal bias against the Longhorns.

Texas at The Top of Joey McGuire's List

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pollack asked McGuire who is at the top of his list of teams he wants Texas Tech to play, and the answer was clear.

"Texas," McGuire said. "I mean, I'm a Texan. I grew up in Texarkana, and we had season tickets to Arkansas Razorback games. You grow up if you're an Arkansas fan, you grow up disliking the University of Texas, and so for me, that's always been a team that I've rooted against."

McGuire added that he'd also love to play in-state teams like Texas A&M and SMU in the future.

"You want to match up against a team like that. I would love to play Texas. I'd love to play A&M, SMU," McGuire said. "We have an open date in 2027, and we have an open date in '28 and '29. So we're looking for games to play, and we'd love to play those guys."

Joey McGuire Must Be Forgetting What Happened Last Time vs. Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jett Bush (43) runs in to the end zone after making an interception during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas said goodye to the Red Raiders -- and the Big 12 -- in dominant fashion at the end of the 2023 season.

The Longhorns decimated Texas Tech in a 57-7 win to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship in a game that will go down in the rivalry's history for being so one-sided.

It certainly makes one wonder why McGuire would want to play a team like Texas again. Sure, both rosters are obviously completely different from 2023, but we all saw what happened when Texas Tech played Oregon in the College Football Playoff this past year.

A 23-0 loss for the Red Raiders against the Ducks could look just as lopsided against the Longhorns in the future. Texas Tech proved that its weak schedule last season did the program no favors when it laid an absolute goose egg against the first good team it faced.

In McGuire's defense, he deserves respect for acknowledging Texas Tech's schedule issue and going out of his way to try and fix it. But the results could end up being embarrassing.

It's a lose-lose situation for the Red Raiders; either you beat up on your current cupcake opponents and get criticized for playing no one, or, you play elite programs, lose badly, and have every opposing fan base point and say, "I told you so."

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