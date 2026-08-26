Justin Cryer Highlights Where He Shines as a Linebacker for Texas

The Texas Longhorns' defense has undergone a major retooling from a defensive coordinator change to a heavy roster turnover, which sees returning key pieces looking to mesh with new faces as the 2026 season inches closer.

One of the positioning groups that enters the season with a massive new look is the Texas linebacker room. Now headlined by Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles, the Longhorns will still be looking to answer questions when it comes to the rest of the linebacker unit.

And as of late, another one of those new faces in the linebacker room is starting to separate himself and showcase the impact he could have on the Texas defense in 2026.

Justin Cryer Breaks Down His Strengths

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) runs the ball up the field past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) and linebacker Justin Cryer (28) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Longhorns added Florida State transfer linebacker Justin Cryer out of the transfer portal, he would've been initially viewed as a key rotational linebacker as his main role headed into the 2026 season.

However, Cryer has made the most of his short time on the Forty Acres, quickly ascending in importance within the Texas defense. And following the dismissal of linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, the Florida State transfer will be a day-one starter when the Longhorns take the field against the Texas State Bobcats.

Now with a new role, Cryer spoke to the media on Tuesday and highlighted his two biggest strengths as a linebacker that he will bring to the Texas defense.

"I think my strengths are my intelligence and my physicality," Cryer said.

Heading into his senior season, Cryer has seen and played plenty of college football with 34 games under his belt, with 10 career starts, making his experience obviously one of his biggest strengths, which he broke down.

"I feel like I have a good feel for the game," Cryer said. "I've always been somebody who's been a student of the game, and I like to think that my IQ and my preparation for the game helps me make plays."

The linebacker's intelligence and experience have allowed him to be fairly productive during his three seasons in Tallahassee. In those 34 games, Cryer tallied 86 tackles (39 solo), a sack, and an interception.

Cryer has the ideal frame to be the Longhorns' starting middle linebacker, standing at six-foot-one, 241 pounds, and his size will be a plus in the middle of the Texas defense.

"And I have always been a big guy, so I've been able to use that to my advantage to fill up some gaps and make some big plays," Cryer added.

The Longhorns obviously need a quick solution at the MIKE linebacker position, and Cryer's blend of experience and size should put him in the best position to answer that question for the Texas defense.

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