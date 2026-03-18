Jonah Williams Gives Cryptic Reaction to Texas Longhorns Injury News

The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of spring practice but they will be without a notable name on defense headed into the summer.

Texas safety Jonah Williams, who is also an outfielder for the Longhorns baseball team, will miss the rest of the 2026 baseball campaign after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Williams has grabbed tons of attention during his time on the Forty Acres for his dual-sport stardom, but after being hit with more injury issues, there are legitimate questions being raised about him potentially needing to pick either baseball or football instead of splitting time with both.

After the injury news broke, Williams was met with some criticism from fans and reporters on social media, and it's clear he took notice.

Jonah Williams Hears The Criticism

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Xavier Filsaime (17), Jonah Williams (9) and Jordon Johnson-Rubell (23) huddle up during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In a post on X, CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball pointed out that this no marks the fourth time combined that Williams has been impacted by an injury in baseball and football.

Vogel added that it would likely be in his best interest to pick one sport, which led to Williams delivering a cryptic response: a single laughing emoji.

😂 — Jonah “Island Boi🏝️” Williams (@JonahW409) March 16, 2026

It's not completely clear what Williams is trying to say here, but it's possible he is confident in his ability to continue playing both sports and isn't interested in focusing on just one. Not yet at least.

Williams is one of the more popular players on campus due to his notable dual-sport abilities. As a true freshman on the football team, he posted nine total tackles across five games. For baseball, he started 15 of 20 games last season.

While meeting with the media earlier this baseball season, Williams said that he was feeling healthy, but unfortunately that didn't last long.

"Just settling in, taking it day by day no matter the outcome and getting my work in no matter what," Williams said ."Sticking to my routine, just doing me basically. ... I'm feeling good physically. Body's holding up, feeling good."

Williams' injury impacts the baseball team in the middle of the season but it also leaves Steve Sarkisian's football team with an incomplete secondary.

With Williams out for spring practice, he will have to learn Will Muschamp's new defense quickly during fall camp or could risk falling down on the depth chart as a result.

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