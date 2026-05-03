3 Texas Newcomers Who Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2026

The Texas Longhorns have several newcomers who will need to play big roles in 2026 if the team wishes to return to the College Football Playoff and find themselves back in national championship contention.

The Longhorns brought in a number of talented players out of the transfer portal, some who will have much more of an impact this year than others.

Here's a look at three newcomers who will have the biggest impact for the Longhorns once they hit the field in the fall.

Cam Coleman

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is it the obvious choice? Yes, but it's the right choice. The Longhorns hit the transfer portal jackpot by landing Cam Coleman, beating out some of the other top programs in the country that were looking to make a run for the star wide receiver.

Coleman transforms the Longhorns' wide receiver room and adds a unique player who Texas did not have on its roster a year ago. The wide receiver is a prototypical No. 1 option in any offense and will obviously be looked at as the top option in 2026. Coleman's elite contested catching ability makes him the perfect wide receiver for Arch Manning, who will push the ball down the field.

Adding a player like Coleman to the Texas offense isn't just about his dynamic ability but also about what he can do for the rest of the Longhorns' offense. Coleman will undoubtedly draw most of the attention from opposing secondaries, giving Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley favorable matchups.

Rasheem Biles

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles tackles. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Texas loses its leader in the middle of the defense with Anthony Hill Jr. now headed off to the NFL. Looking to slide right into the role is Rasheem Biles. The addition of Biles for some might not have drawn the same amount of attention as Coleman, but the linebacker could have the same level of impact on the defense as Coleman on offense.

The linebacker was an All-Conference player in the ACC a year ago, making plays all over the field. In 2025 at Pitt, Biles led the team with 101 tackles, including 17.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks; broke up six passes, including two interceptions, which he returned for touchdowns, and forced two fumbles.

Now, Biles will be looked at to lead the Longhorns' defense with new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp taking over the unit. Biles is already a linebacker that thrives in creating havoc plays, and in a Muschamp scheme that is built on those plays, Biles shouldn't find any trouble adjusting.

Hollywood Smothers

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Longhorns' running back room was in desperate need of new juice after an underwhelming season from the running backs in 2025. Texas addressed that glaring need in the transfer portal by bringing in Hollywood Smothers.

Smothers brings in a balanced skill set with the ability to run the ball on the ground while also being an added weapon in the passing game. The running back also has home run hitting speed, something the Longhorns' running back room lacked a year ago.

The running back can effectively run both the power and zone running schemes, which Steve Sarkisian mixes into his offense. Smothers is elusive in the open field but can also be a bruiser inside the tackles, giving Texas a reliable option for any running play.

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