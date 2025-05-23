Jonah Williams Talks Life as Texas Longhorns Dual-Sport Star
Jonah Williams, Texas' new dual-sport athlete, has been impressive throughout the baseball season and has high expectations come football season in the fall. As baseball nears the end and football quickly approaches, Williams has had some time to reflect on balancing both sports.
Before Texas baseball's SEC tournament quarterfinal game against Tennessee, the SEC Network had a chance to catch up with Williams during warmups, asking the young star his experience thus far with the Longhorns.
Williams first joined the Forty Acres earlier than most freshman would, deciding it would be best to come to Texas this past January.
"I graduated high school in December. I started going to practice in January," Williams said. "I broke my collarbone in week eight of the high school season, so I was out for the first few months. I really started off late," Williams said when asked about how well his transition to college has been. "Just been taking it day by day, building and making concrete, making foundations for myself. Got more in the lineup and have just been great from there."
Part of Williams' duties are establishing a balance in how he prepares for both baseball and football, requiring a more hectic schedule than those of most student athletes.
"Baseball, we practice in the afternoon. That makes time for me to go to spring ball in the morning. I go to the meetings at 6:30 a.m. I do everything, just don’t practice," Williams said. "Then I go to baseball, get my swings in, do that. It’s all about time management. It is kind of hard balancing both, but I wanted to do this so I’m going to fully pursue it."
Williams has certainly not let the heavy workload impact how he has played this season for Texas baseball. According to Texas, now with 16 appearances and 11 starts for the Longhorns, Williams is currently holding a .308 batting average with 12 hits, 7 RBI and 9 strikeouts in 39 at-bats.
Williams came into the Forty Acres a five-star recruit at safety for football and, though it is uncertain whether he will take on a starting role at the beginning of the season, he is expected to be an important piece this coming fall for the Texas defense.
Texas baseball recently lost its quarterfinal matchup against Tennessee in the SEC tournament, but still have an opportunity to capitalize on an impressive season with college baseball regionals right around the corner.