Key Stats Show How Much Texas Offensive Line Stepped Up vs. Vanderbilt
With the help of a more highly functioning pass offense, the Texas Longhorns claimed a crucial 34-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
Quarterback Arch Manning completed 25 of 33 passes, finishing with 328 passing yards and three touchdowns.
While this is a huge testament to his individual growth, the performance also indicates that those who line up in front of him made major improvements.
How did the offensive line play against the Commodores?
The offensive line has undoubtedly contributed to Texas’ offensive shortcomings in several previous battles this season, and its ability to rise to the challenge of facing SEC defenses has been questioned on multiple occasions.
However, they did a significantly better job of keeping their quarterback off the ground on Saturday at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, and the statistics prove it.
For the first time this conference season, Manning escaped the game without taking a singular sack, which shows major improvement by the offensive line in and of itself. He took a season high of six sacks in the Longhorns’ SEC opener against the Florida Gators, and he went down five times against the Mississippi State Bulldogs just last week.
Additionally, the offensive line allowed just six quarterback pressures against the Commodores, a clear best as far as conference season goes. In their first four conference games, they allowed 36, 18, 23 and 26 quarterback hurries, respectively.
If they can maintain the level of protection that they demonstrated on Saturday throughout their final three regular-season conference matchups, they could find themselves in a much better position offensively.
What changes were made to improve protection?
Ahead of the Vanderbilt matchup, the Longhorns made a tweak that might’ve been the difference-maker in their game.
Sarkisian and his staff moved senior Cole Hutson to left guard and put junior Connor Robertson at center, which proved to be a smart move for Texas.
Sure, this offensive line isn’t perfect. Room for improvement still exists, but the same could be said for every position group.
This group seems to be stepping up at a critical point in the season, and if they can keep it up, Texas could continue establishing itself as a serious SEC contender throughout these next few weeks.