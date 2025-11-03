Arch Manning Seems to Have Unlocked This Critical Aspect to His Game
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has faced ups and downs of a major caliber this season at the helm for Texas.
The external pressures proved challenging to the quarterback throughout his first few games, which contributed to the Longhorns becoming a two-loss team before the season could get very far underway.
However, nine games into the season, it finally looks as though Manning might be finding his footing as an SEC quarterback. Analyst Todd McShay believes he demonstrated a new ability to settle in and read the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, which could create positive new opportunities for this team.
McShay on Manning
On The McShay Show on Sunday, McShay emphasized how difficult it is to see the field as a first time starter.
“You don’t even know where to look to find the answer to the test,” McShay said. “It’s like being dropped into calculus, and you’re in fifth grade, and you’re like ‘hey, I’m just working on algebra.’ ”
Developing the eyesight and the field awareness is a crucial aspect of becoming a successful college quarterback, and McShay believes that Manning now has a better grasp on where to look and how to read the game in real time.
It is now time to start evaluating Manning’s play on a more exhaustive level, he argues.
“Now we can start the evaluation on Arch Manning because he knows where to go with his eyes, he’s trusting what he’s doing, and I think anything now is fair game,” McShay said. “What we were studying before was him being thrown into the fast lane with a car that only went 35. It was a wreck waiting to happen.”
Manning completed 25 of 33 passes against the Commodores, recording 328 passing yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 9.9 yards per throw. The threat he imposed as a rusher was limited, likely due to the fact that he cleared concussion protocol earlier in the week, but the Longhorns’ offense survived without it. In fact, the inability to rely on his legs as a crutch might’ve even helped Manning learn to exhaust other options before taking it himself.
The Longhorns have a tough road ahead to close out conference play, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies still left on the slate.
Winning these matchups will require every Longhorn’s best, but McShay thinks Manning's new found vision could mean this team is finally up to the task.
“This feels different,” he said. “It’s what we all signed up for.”