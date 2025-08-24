Kirk Herbstreit Has High Expectations for Texas Longhorns This Season
It's game week for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, and as they prepare to take on No. 3 Ohio State this Saturday in Columbus, they enter the 2025 season with heightened expectations. According to CFB analyst Kirk Herbstreit, those expectations are warranted, predicting the Longhorns to win the SEC conference this season.
Herbstreit chose the Longhorns as the team to beat in the SEC this season, predicting that Texas will make consecutive conference championship appearances and this time secure a victory.
Texas enters the season as the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time in program history. Stacked with an impressive defense, complemented by an Arch Manning-led offense, Texas will certainly be a contender for the best team in the SEC.
Herbstreit's Conference Predictions
The defense is led by such names as Anthony Hill Jr., one of the nation's highest-rated linebackers, safety Michael Taaffe and EDGE Colin Simmons, who finished 2025 as one of college football's top freshmen.
On offense, Manning makes his long-awaited debut as the team's full-time starter and will have his biggest test to open the season when facing the Buckeyes. The young quarterback will be accompanied by wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who takes over as the top target for the Longhorns after the departures of Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond in the offseason. Manning will also have wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. to look to, as well as tight end Jack Endries, who transferred from Cal.
Texas wasn't the only team mentioned amongst members of the SEC. Herbstreit also selected Florida as a potential sleeper in the conference, as Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is expected to also have a standout season.
Lagway finished the 2024 season with 1,915 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games played. He is expected to compete this season with players such as Manning, LSU's Garret Nussmeier or South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers as the conference's top quarterback.
Outside of the SEC, Herbstreit made some predictions as well, stating that Clemson would win the ACC, Kansas State the Big 12 and Penn State the Big Ten. If Texas does play to expectations this season, they will likely face one or more of these teams in the College Football Playoffs, assuming Herbstreit's predictions prove accurate.
Clemson, Texas and Penn State quarterbacks could battle in more ways than one this season, with Tigers quarterback Clade Klubnik, Manning and Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar, all top six in Heisman odds, with Manning leading the pack.
Now less than a week away, soon predictions will be set aside, and it will be teams fighting for who can be the best team in the nation and potentially lift a national championship trophy.