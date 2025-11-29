What Texas Longhorns Players Said About College Football Playoff Chances
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns kept their season alive with a 27-17 win over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies at home, adding to a College Football Playoff resume that few teams can match this year.
The Longhorns aren't dead yet but they still appear to have an outside shot of making it into the 12-team bracket with a 9-3 record. Regardless, the team feels confident abot their chances.
Here is what some of the players had to say about Texas' CFP chances after the win:
Arch Manning, QB
Manning didn't go too deep into it, but to him, it hardly seems like Texas' CFP chances are in doubt following the regular season.
"I don't know why we wouldn't," Manning said. "If you don't think we're one of the best 12 teams in the country, I don't know what to tell you. I think we're gonna make the playoffs. I don't know why we would. You know, I'm not gonna worry about that."
Manning finished the game 14 of 29 passing for 179 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions along with seven carries for 53 yards and another score.
Michael Taaffe, DB
"I don't think the committee should punish us for giving college football what they want to see, non-conference games, No. 1 versus No. 2 in Columbus, Ohio, rematch of the of the Cotton Bowl from last year, one of the biggest games of all college football. Everybody was tuning in for that game. And I think college football is really happy that Texas played Ohio State week one. It just made the season so much more fun."
And I don't think committee is going to punish usfor losing by seven to the No. 1 team in the country," Taaffe continued. "So if you look at that, you don't schedule that game, we're 10-2 and I think everybody thinks a lot different about if we if we should get in or not. So I'm pretty confident."
Ethan Burke, DE
"From my perspective, it's like, I don't think anyone else has three Top-10 wins in the country, and it hasn't happened since 2019 and (Texas A&M) is the number No. 3 team in the country. So what are we talking about? If that's the case, no one else has played this schedule and beat three top 10 teams."
Burke finished his final home game at Texas with nine total tackles (three solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
He also blocked a field goal in the first half that kept Texas A&M off the board during the second quarter.
Ryan Wingo, WR
"I think we showcased that all throughout the year," Wingo said. "Obviously, we had a few losses to Georgia, Florida, but at the same time, like we fought through every single game, it was no game where it's just like, 'oh, they just blew them out.' It was 10 or 14 with Georgia in the fourth quarter, you know. But I think we deserve a spot."
Wingo finished with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown, with the score coming in the back of the end zone on a 29-yard pass from Manning during the third quarter.
His touchdown gave the Longhorns their first lead of the second half and they never looked back, as Texas A&M to jump back in front for the remainder of the night.
Liona Lefau, LB
"I feel like we've done enough," Lefau said. "We battered our hearts out playing. Obviously, some games didn't go our way, and we didn't just lay down. We got back up and we kept fighting. And yeah, we played a lot of great teams throughout the season. Some of them didn't end up the way we wanted it to, but we kept fighting and felt like we beat some pretty good teams as well."
Lefau finished with a team-high 11 totals as Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was sidelined to injury.