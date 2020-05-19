Leaked UIL Memo a Positive Sign for Texas Recruiting

A leaked memo from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) has been circulating among Texas high school coaches since early Tuesday morning and it's providing some hope we may see a return to training (and potentially the field) for Texas high school athletes in the reasonably-near future.

As first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, the memo appears to indicate June 8 as the date athletes can return to team workouts.

“UIL is aware of Governor (Greg) Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities on June 8, 2020," a UIL spokesperson told DCTF. "As soon as the details of that plan are finalized, UIL will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes."

This is great news on several fronts for Texas football fans. Not only does it mean we could see some of the area's great high school athletes back on the field in the fall, it also indicates we could soon see a return of college recruiters to high school campuses over the summer.

While most agree virtual recruiting has gone better than expected with more local athletes committing early this year than in previous, person-to-person contact is still going to be essential to finishing off Texas' 2021 recruiting class and the Longhorns' group of mostly-new assistant coaches are itching to build relationships with in-state prospects as soon as possible.

The current dead period extends through at least June 30, but between this news and what could be big developments from the NCAA during Wednesday's scheduled legislative session regarding collegiate players returning to campus, one could reasonably see in-person recruiting come back as soon as July 1 if everything goes according to plan.

While this date is still a ways off, seeing a potential light at the end of the tunnel has to provide some hope for Longhorn fans and fans of the game of football in general.

