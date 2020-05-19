LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Huge NCAA Vote Expected on Players' Return to Campus Wednesday

Chris Dukes

College football fans are anxiously awaiting major news on Wednesday concerning when players could return to campus

The NCAA Division I Council, a decision-making group consisting of representatives from 40 schools across the country, is meeting Wednesday and expected to revise its current ban on players returning to campus. The current moratorium is set to expire on May 31.

Most expect some type of update and a potential path for players to return to campus during the summer months. 

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger - who has been in contact with every FBS conference commissioner and the Notre Dame athletic director - broke down the three most-likely scenarios that could come from the meeting. 

Council members have three options. They can keep campuses shutdown completely by extending the ban, an unlikely ruling, according to people knowledgeable about the discussions; they can open campuses for voluntary training (without coaching interaction); or they can grant required training (with staff interaction).

All contact between players and coaches has been conducted online since mid-March with strength and conditioning coaches sending workout and diet plans to players and small team meetings for what the Texas coaching staff has referred to as "mental reps".

We could see different conferences opening at different times through the summer as well as some states are further along in the process. Most agree bringing players back too early could lead to a major setback. 

“The numbers in Dallas are continuing to climb,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told SI. “Our [Texas] governor has proclaimed we’re going to start opening up business and society and he even acknowledges that there is a bit of a gamble with it and that they’ll have to watch it carefully. We’re going to have to watch it, too. We go back to practice and all of a sudden we have somebody test positive, we’re going to be out of business.”

Most agree that workouts over the summer will be required followed by a six-week camp to prepare for the season. We won't likely get any of these dates set from the council, but the Wednesday vote should provide at least a workable road map to what to expect for the rest of the summer. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leaked UIL Memo a Positive Sign for Texas Recruiting

A memo from the regulatory body for Texas high school sports shows optimism for the return of high school football and potentially recruiting in June

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Versatile West Coast Running Back

Max Garrison has played multiple positions on both sides of the ball during his high school career

Chris Dukes

Football to host Virtual Women’s Chalk Talk on May 21

The 2020 Virtual Women’s Chalk Talk presented by St. David’s Healthcare is Thursday, May 21

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Legend Vince Young Celebrates 37th Birthday

The former national champion is one of the greatest to ever quarterback at Texas

Tomer Barazani

Where Does Sam Ehlinger Rank Among Texas Quarterbacks Since 2000?

Ehlinger is already near the top of the school's all time passing lists, but where does his legacy rank among some of the greats?

Chris Dukes

The Recruiting Big Board: Running Back

Where do the Longhorns stand on running back recruiting following the commitment of Hallettville's Jonathon Brooks?

Chris Dukes

Texas Coaches Return to Team Facility Today

The Longhorns staff is back on campus, using masks and social distancing

Chris Dukes

Texas Head Coach Cautiously Optimistic About Football Season

Tom Herman believes the season will take place, says the country and fanbase 'need it'

Tomer Barazani

New Commit Casey Cain is a Good Fit for the Texas Offense

The Longhorns will be able to put Cain's length and size to good use

Chris Dukes

Texas Sits Just Outside Top 10 in Preseason Ranking

The Sporting News has the Longhorns at No. 13

Chris Dukes