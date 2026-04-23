List of Every Texas First-Round Pick in NFL History
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns have a long history with the NFL Draft, with the first Longhorn being drafted all the way back in 1938.
Since then, 356 Texas players have been selected, 50 of them in the first round.
Here is the list of those players, with the newest group of Longhorn draft-hopefuls potentially joining them tonight.
1940's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 6, 1942
Spec Sanders
Washington Redskins
Tailback
No. 5, 1947
Hub Bechtol
Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive End
No. 3, 1948
Bobby Layne
Chicago Bears
Quarterback
No. 10, 1948
Max Bumgardner
Chicago Bears
Defensive Back
No. 11, 1949
Dick Harris
Chicago Bears
Center
Spec Sanders became the first Longhorn ever drafted in the first round when he was taken by the then Washington Redskins in 1942. Neither him nor the second-ever first-round Longhorn Hub Bechtol played in the NFL, though both were productive in the All American Football Conference.
Bobby Layne reversed that trend, and was one of the greatest Longhorns to ever play in the NFL.
Tom Landry was also drafted in the 20th round of 1947, and while he was more famous for his coaching endeavors than his playing days, he was an excellent defensive back and punter.
1950's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 11, 1951
Bud McFadin
Los Angeles Rams
Offensive Guard
No. 10, 1953
Tom Stolhandske
San Fransisco 49ers
Linebackers
No. 13, 1953
Harley Sewell
Detroit Lions
Offensive Guard
No. 10, 1956
Menan Schriewer
Chicago Bears
Offensive End
Bud McFadin was one of the greatest offensive linemen Texas ever had and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He was not quite as good at the next level but was still an elite player, being the fifth Longhorn to make an All-Pro team.
Harley Sewell also made an All-Pro as a guard, however he was a college linebacker. Still, the Lions confidently drafted him to play 'pull-side' guard in the first round, which paid off.
Hall of Famer Bobby Dillon was drafted in the third round of the 1952 draft, perhaps doubted because of his glass eye that he had a result of multiple childhood accidents.
1960's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 4, 1964
Scott Appleton
Dallas Cowboys
Defensive Tackle
No. 1, 1966
Tommy Nobis
Atlanta Falcons
Linebackers
Nobis was the first player to ever be drafted by the expansion Atlanta Falcons and racked up 249 tackles in his first season with the team, earning his first of five Pro-Bowl nods.
Though Scott Appleton was drafted by the Cowboys, he was already promised to be traded to the Pittsburgh in exchange for receiver Buddy Dial. He ended up not playing for the Steelers either, instead signing with the AFL's Houston Oilers.
Tommy Nobis is one of the best Longhorns to ever play in the NFL and is generally considered one of the greatest NFL players to not make the Hall of Fame.
1970's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 21, 1970
Bob McKay
Cleveland Browns
Offensive Tackle
No. 3, 1973
Jerry Sisemore
Philadelphia Eagles
Offensive Tackle
No. 16, 1977
Raymond Claborn
New England Patriots
Defensive Back
No. 1, 1978
Earl Campbell
Houston Oilers
Running Back
No. 11, 1979
Russell Erxleben
New Orleans Saints
Kicker/Punter
Earl Campbell was the second Longhorn ever taken first overall and remains the only one to win MVP. He is an NFL Hall of Famer and is generally considered the greatest Longhorn to ever play professional football.
Raymond Claborn was no slouch either, playing 15 seasons in the NFL and making three Pro-Bowls.
Russell Erxleben remains the highest-ever drafted punter and second-highest drafted kicker in NFL history, though he is considered a bust as he never lived up to his first-round billing.
1980's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 2, 1980
Lam Jones
New York Jets
Wide Receiver
No. 17, 1980
Jonnie Johnson
Los Angeles Rams
Defensive Back
No. 24, 1980
Derrick Hatchett
Baltimore Colts
Defensive Back
No. 1, 1982
Kenneth Sims
New England Patriots
Defensive Tackle
No. 1, 1984
Mossy Cade
San Diego Chargers
Defensive Back
No. 21, 1985
Jerry Gray
Los Angeles Rams
Defensive Back
No. 13, 1989
Eric Metcalf
Cleveland Browns
Running Back
The Longhorns had three players drafted in the first round for the first time in school history in 1980, however it was third-round pick Steve McMichael who ended up carving out the best career, eventually making the Hall of Fame.
Kenneth Sims was the third-ever Longhorn to be taken No. 1, however he did not produce nearly as much as Nobis or Campbell did.
Eric Metcalf was a player who was before his time, possessing a variety of skillsets more akin to the receiving-backs and gadget-guys of the modern day than the bruising backs of the 80's. He is also one of the greatest kick- and punt-returners in league history.
1990's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 9, 1991
Stanley Richard
San Diego Chargers
Defensive Back
No. 22, 1991
Stan Thomas
Chicago Bears
Offensive Tackle
No. 29, 1995
Blake Brockermeyer
Carolina Panthers
Offensive Tackle
No. 5, 1997
Bryant Westbrook
Detroit Lions
Defensive Back
No. 5, 1999
Ricky Williams
New Orleans Saints
Running Back
While Ricky Williams is not the highest-drafted Longhorn ever, he might be the most expensive in terms of draft capital. The New Orleans Saints traded an unprecedented eight picks, including two firsts and two thirds, to move up to No. 5 and select the Heisman-winner.
The trade did not payoff, however Williams still carved out a very productive career in New Orleans and eventually Miami.
Blake Brockermeyer managed to fight through injuries and being a salary-cap-casualty to put together a solid career, starting in 103 games across nine seasons.
2000's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 2, 2001
Leonard Davis
Arizona Cardinals
Tackle
No. 19, 2001
Casey Hampton
Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive Tackle
No. 4, 2002
Mike Williams
Buffalo Bills
Tackle
No. 5, 2002
Quentin Jammer
San Diego Chargers
Defensive Back
No. 7, 2004
Roy Williams
Detroit Lions
Wide Receiver
No. 23, 2004
Marcus Tubbs
Seattle Seahawks
Defensive Tackle
No. 4, 2005
Cedric Benson
Cincinatti Bengals
Running Back
No. 15, 2005
Derrick Johnson
Kansas City Chiefs
Linebacker
No. 3, 2006
Vince Young
Tennessee Titans
Quarterback
No. 7, 2006
Michael Huff
Oakland Raiders
Defensive Back
No. 19, 2007
Michael Griffin
Tennessee Titans
Defensive Back
No. 20, 2007
Aaron Ross
New York Giants
Defensive Back
No. 13, 2009
Brian Orakpo
Washington Redskins
Linebacker
Texas was an absolute factory under head coach Mack Brown, putting out 13 first rounders, seven of whom were top-seven picks. Multiple Longhorns were selected in the first-round in six out of 10 years.
Brown's Longhorns were also very productive in the NFL, as 11 of them made at least one All-Pro team in the NFL.
The biggest name in this group is Vince Young, whose turbulent NFL career showed early promise but was marred by personal tragedy and poor coaching.
2010's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 14, 2010
Earl Thomas
Seattle Seahawks
Defensive Back
No. 15, 2013
Kenny Vaccaro
New Orleans Saints
Defensive Back
No. 32, 2015
Malcolm Brown
New England Patriots
Defensive Tackle
The Brown-era faded after 2009 and Texas struggled through the reigns of Charlie Strong and Tom Herman.
Earl Thomas was an era-defining player who served as part of the bedrock of the 'Legion of Boom,' which took the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one of them.
Kenny Vaccaro and Malcolm Roach will be lost to the sands of time, but both were solid, reliable players for many years.
2020's
Overall Pick/Year
Name
Team
Position
No. 8, 2023
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
Running Back
No. 16, 2024
Byron Murphy II
Seattle Seahawks
Defensive Tackle
No. 28, 2024
Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Receiver
No. 9, 2025
Kelvin Banks Jr.
New Orleans Saints
Offensive Tackle
No. 20, 2025
Jahdae Barron
Denver Broncos
Defensive Back
No. 23, 2025
Matthew Golden
Green Bay Packers
Wide ReceiverTh
Texas' draft track-record has improved since hiring Steve Sarkisian, despite no Longhorns being selected in the 2022 Draft.
Bijan Robinson has already made an All-Pro team and Byron Murphy II was a key part of the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory earlier this year.
None of their first-round counterparts have made quite that impact yet, however all of them remain on their original team and have the potential to be incredible players.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Carter Long is a sophomore Journalism and Sports Media student at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the baseball beat. Long is from Houston and supports everything H-town.