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List of Every Texas First-Round Pick in NFL History

A list of the premier Longhorns in NFL Draft History
Carter Long|
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden looks up the field after a catch in the first half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden looks up the field after a catch in the first half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have a long history with the NFL Draft, with the first Longhorn being drafted all the way back in 1938.

Since then, 356 Texas players have been selected, 50 of them in the first round.

Here is the list of those players, with the newest group of Longhorn draft-hopefuls potentially joining them tonight.

1940's

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bobby Layne
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bobby Layne against the Cleveland Browns during the 1962 season | David Boss-Imagn Images

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 6, 1942

Spec Sanders

Washington Redskins

Tailback

No. 5, 1947

Hub Bechtol

Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive End

No. 3, 1948

Bobby Layne

Chicago Bears

Quarterback

No. 10, 1948

Max Bumgardner

Chicago Bears

Defensive Back

No. 11, 1949

Dick Harris

Chicago Bears

Center

Spec Sanders became the first Longhorn ever drafted in the first round when he was taken by the then Washington Redskins in 1942. Neither him nor the second-ever first-round Longhorn Hub Bechtol played in the NFL, though both were productive in the All American Football Conference.

Bobby Layne reversed that trend, and was one of the greatest Longhorns to ever play in the NFL.

Tom Landry was also drafted in the 20th round of 1947, and while he was more famous for his coaching endeavors than his playing days, he was an excellent defensive back and punter.

1950's

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 11, 1951

Bud McFadin

Los Angeles Rams

Offensive Guard

No. 10, 1953

Tom Stolhandske

San Fransisco 49ers

Linebackers

No. 13, 1953

Harley Sewell

Detroit Lions

Offensive Guard

No. 10, 1956

Menan Schriewer

Chicago Bears

Offensive End

Bud McFadin was one of the greatest offensive linemen Texas ever had and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He was not quite as good at the next level but was still an elite player, being the fifth Longhorn to make an All-Pro team.

Harley Sewell also made an All-Pro as a guard, however he was a college linebacker. Still, the Lions confidently drafted him to play 'pull-side' guard in the first round, which paid off.

Hall of Famer Bobby Dillon was drafted in the third round of the 1952 draft, perhaps doubted because of his glass eye that he had a result of multiple childhood accidents.

1960's

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 4, 1964

Scott Appleton

Dallas Cowboys

Defensive Tackle

No. 1, 1966

Tommy Nobis

Atlanta Falcons

Linebackers

Nobis was the first player to ever be drafted by the expansion Atlanta Falcons and racked up 249 tackles in his first season with the team, earning his first of five Pro-Bowl nods.

Though Scott Appleton was drafted by the Cowboys, he was already promised to be traded to the Pittsburgh in exchange for receiver Buddy Dial. He ended up not playing for the Steelers either, instead signing with the AFL's Houston Oilers.

Tommy Nobis is one of the best Longhorns to ever play in the NFL and is generally considered one of the greatest NFL players to not make the Hall of Fame.

1970's

Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell
Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell in action against the Seattle Seahawks | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 21, 1970

Bob McKay

Cleveland Browns

Offensive Tackle

No. 3, 1973

Jerry Sisemore

Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive Tackle

No. 16, 1977

Raymond Claborn

New England Patriots

Defensive Back

No. 1, 1978

Earl Campbell

Houston Oilers

Running Back

No. 11, 1979

Russell Erxleben

New Orleans Saints

Kicker/Punter

Earl Campbell was the second Longhorn ever taken first overall and remains the only one to win MVP. He is an NFL Hall of Famer and is generally considered the greatest Longhorn to ever play professional football.

Raymond Claborn was no slouch either, playing 15 seasons in the NFL and making three Pro-Bowls.

Russell Erxleben remains the highest-ever drafted punter and second-highest drafted kicker in NFL history, though he is considered a bust as he never lived up to his first-round billing.

1980's

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 2, 1980

Lam Jones

New York Jets

Wide Receiver

No. 17, 1980

Jonnie Johnson

Los Angeles Rams

Defensive Back

No. 24, 1980

Derrick Hatchett

Baltimore Colts

Defensive Back

No. 1, 1982

Kenneth Sims

New England Patriots

Defensive Tackle

No. 1, 1984

Mossy Cade

San Diego Chargers

Defensive Back

No. 21, 1985

Jerry Gray

Los Angeles Rams

Defensive Back

No. 13, 1989

Eric Metcalf

Cleveland Browns

Running Back

The Longhorns had three players drafted in the first round for the first time in school history in 1980, however it was third-round pick Steve McMichael who ended up carving out the best career, eventually making the Hall of Fame.

Kenneth Sims was the third-ever Longhorn to be taken No. 1, however he did not produce nearly as much as Nobis or Campbell did.

Eric Metcalf was a player who was before his time, possessing a variety of skillsets more akin to the receiving-backs and gadget-guys of the modern day than the bruising backs of the 80's. He is also one of the greatest kick- and punt-returners in league history.

1990's

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 9, 1991

Stanley Richard

San Diego Chargers

Defensive Back

No. 22, 1991

Stan Thomas

Chicago Bears

Offensive Tackle

No. 29, 1995

Blake Brockermeyer

Carolina Panthers

Offensive Tackle

No. 5, 1997

Bryant Westbrook

Detroit Lions

Defensive Back

No. 5, 1999

Ricky Williams

New Orleans Saints

Running Back

While Ricky Williams is not the highest-drafted Longhorn ever, he might be the most expensive in terms of draft capital. The New Orleans Saints traded an unprecedented eight picks, including two firsts and two thirds, to move up to No. 5 and select the Heisman-winner.

The trade did not payoff, however Williams still carved out a very productive career in New Orleans and eventually Miami.

Blake Brockermeyer managed to fight through injuries and being a salary-cap-casualty to put together a solid career, starting in 103 games across nine seasons.

2000's

Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young
Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young scores a touchdown as Kevin Mawae looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers | JAE S. LEE / STAFF, THE TENNESSEAN

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 2, 2001

Leonard Davis

Arizona Cardinals

Tackle

No. 19, 2001

Casey Hampton

Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive Tackle

No. 4, 2002

Mike Williams

Buffalo Bills

Tackle

No. 5, 2002

Quentin Jammer

San Diego Chargers

Defensive Back

No. 7, 2004

Roy Williams

Detroit Lions

Wide Receiver

No. 23, 2004

Marcus Tubbs

Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Tackle

No. 4, 2005

Cedric Benson

Cincinatti Bengals

Running Back

No. 15, 2005

Derrick Johnson

Kansas City Chiefs

Linebacker

No. 3, 2006

Vince Young

Tennessee Titans

Quarterback

No. 7, 2006

Michael Huff

Oakland Raiders

Defensive Back

No. 19, 2007

Michael Griffin

Tennessee Titans

Defensive Back

No. 20, 2007

Aaron Ross

New York Giants

Defensive Back

No. 13, 2009

Brian Orakpo

Washington Redskins

Linebacker

Texas was an absolute factory under head coach Mack Brown, putting out 13 first rounders, seven of whom were top-seven picks. Multiple Longhorns were selected in the first-round in six out of 10 years.

Brown's Longhorns were also very productive in the NFL, as 11 of them made at least one All-Pro team in the NFL.

The biggest name in this group is Vince Young, whose turbulent NFL career showed early promise but was marred by personal tragedy and poor coaching.

2010's

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 14, 2010

Earl Thomas

Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Back

No. 15, 2013

Kenny Vaccaro

New Orleans Saints

Defensive Back

No. 32, 2015

Malcolm Brown

New England Patriots

Defensive Tackle

The Brown-era faded after 2009 and Texas struggled through the reigns of Charlie Strong and Tom Herman.

Earl Thomas was an era-defining player who served as part of the bedrock of the 'Legion of Boom,' which took the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one of them.

Kenny Vaccaro and Malcolm Roach will be lost to the sands of time, but both were solid, reliable players for many years.

2020's

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Overall Pick/Year

Name

Team

Position

No. 8, 2023

Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons

Running Back

No. 16, 2024

Byron Murphy II

Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Tackle

No. 28, 2024

Xavier Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receiver

No. 9, 2025

Kelvin Banks Jr.

New Orleans Saints

Offensive Tackle

No. 20, 2025

Jahdae Barron

Denver Broncos

Defensive Back

No. 23, 2025

Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers

Wide ReceiverTh

Texas' draft track-record has improved since hiring Steve Sarkisian, despite no Longhorns being selected in the 2022 Draft.

Bijan Robinson has already made an All-Pro team and Byron Murphy II was a key part of the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory earlier this year.

None of their first-round counterparts have made quite that impact yet, however all of them remain on their original team and have the potential to be incredible players.

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Published
Carter Long
CARTER LONG

Carter Long is a sophomore Journalism and Sports Media student at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the baseball beat. Long is from Houston and supports everything H-town.

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