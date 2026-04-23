List of Every Texas First-Round Pick in NFL History

The Texas Longhorns have a long history with the NFL Draft, with the first Longhorn being drafted all the way back in 1938.

Since then, 356 Texas players have been selected, 50 of them in the first round.

Here is the list of those players, with the newest group of Longhorn draft-hopefuls potentially joining them tonight.

1940's

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bobby Layne against the Cleveland Browns during the 1962 season | David Boss-Imagn Images

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 6, 1942 Spec Sanders Washington Redskins Tailback No. 5, 1947 Hub Bechtol Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive End No. 3, 1948 Bobby Layne Chicago Bears Quarterback No. 10, 1948 Max Bumgardner Chicago Bears Defensive Back No. 11, 1949 Dick Harris Chicago Bears Center

Spec Sanders became the first Longhorn ever drafted in the first round when he was taken by the then Washington Redskins in 1942. Neither him nor the second-ever first-round Longhorn Hub Bechtol played in the NFL, though both were productive in the All American Football Conference.

Bobby Layne reversed that trend, and was one of the greatest Longhorns to ever play in the NFL.

Tom Landry was also drafted in the 20th round of 1947, and while he was more famous for his coaching endeavors than his playing days, he was an excellent defensive back and punter.

1950's

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 11, 1951 Bud McFadin Los Angeles Rams Offensive Guard No. 10, 1953 Tom Stolhandske San Fransisco 49ers Linebackers No. 13, 1953 Harley Sewell Detroit Lions Offensive Guard No. 10, 1956 Menan Schriewer Chicago Bears Offensive End

Bud McFadin was one of the greatest offensive linemen Texas ever had and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He was not quite as good at the next level but was still an elite player, being the fifth Longhorn to make an All-Pro team.

Harley Sewell also made an All-Pro as a guard, however he was a college linebacker. Still, the Lions confidently drafted him to play 'pull-side' guard in the first round, which paid off.

Hall of Famer Bobby Dillon was drafted in the third round of the 1952 draft, perhaps doubted because of his glass eye that he had a result of multiple childhood accidents.

1960's

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 4, 1964 Scott Appleton Dallas Cowboys Defensive Tackle No. 1, 1966 Tommy Nobis Atlanta Falcons Linebackers

Nobis was the first player to ever be drafted by the expansion Atlanta Falcons and racked up 249 tackles in his first season with the team, earning his first of five Pro-Bowl nods.

Though Scott Appleton was drafted by the Cowboys, he was already promised to be traded to the Pittsburgh in exchange for receiver Buddy Dial. He ended up not playing for the Steelers either, instead signing with the AFL's Houston Oilers.

Tommy Nobis is one of the best Longhorns to ever play in the NFL and is generally considered one of the greatest NFL players to not make the Hall of Fame.

1970's

Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell in action against the Seattle Seahawks | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 21, 1970 Bob McKay Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle No. 3, 1973 Jerry Sisemore Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Tackle No. 16, 1977 Raymond Claborn New England Patriots Defensive Back No. 1, 1978 Earl Campbell Houston Oilers Running Back No. 11, 1979 Russell Erxleben New Orleans Saints Kicker/Punter

Earl Campbell was the second Longhorn ever taken first overall and remains the only one to win MVP. He is an NFL Hall of Famer and is generally considered the greatest Longhorn to ever play professional football.

Raymond Claborn was no slouch either, playing 15 seasons in the NFL and making three Pro-Bowls.

Russell Erxleben remains the highest-ever drafted punter and second-highest drafted kicker in NFL history, though he is considered a bust as he never lived up to his first-round billing.

1980's

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 2, 1980 Lam Jones New York Jets Wide Receiver No. 17, 1980 Jonnie Johnson Los Angeles Rams Defensive Back No. 24, 1980 Derrick Hatchett Baltimore Colts Defensive Back No. 1, 1982 Kenneth Sims New England Patriots Defensive Tackle No. 1, 1984 Mossy Cade San Diego Chargers Defensive Back No. 21, 1985 Jerry Gray Los Angeles Rams Defensive Back No. 13, 1989 Eric Metcalf Cleveland Browns Running Back

The Longhorns had three players drafted in the first round for the first time in school history in 1980, however it was third-round pick Steve McMichael who ended up carving out the best career, eventually making the Hall of Fame.

Kenneth Sims was the third-ever Longhorn to be taken No. 1, however he did not produce nearly as much as Nobis or Campbell did.

Eric Metcalf was a player who was before his time, possessing a variety of skillsets more akin to the receiving-backs and gadget-guys of the modern day than the bruising backs of the 80's. He is also one of the greatest kick- and punt-returners in league history.

1990's

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 9, 1991 Stanley Richard San Diego Chargers Defensive Back No. 22, 1991 Stan Thomas Chicago Bears Offensive Tackle No. 29, 1995 Blake Brockermeyer Carolina Panthers Offensive Tackle No. 5, 1997 Bryant Westbrook Detroit Lions Defensive Back No. 5, 1999 Ricky Williams New Orleans Saints Running Back

While Ricky Williams is not the highest-drafted Longhorn ever, he might be the most expensive in terms of draft capital. The New Orleans Saints traded an unprecedented eight picks, including two firsts and two thirds, to move up to No. 5 and select the Heisman-winner.

The trade did not payoff, however Williams still carved out a very productive career in New Orleans and eventually Miami.

Blake Brockermeyer managed to fight through injuries and being a salary-cap-casualty to put together a solid career, starting in 103 games across nine seasons.

2000's

Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young scores a touchdown as Kevin Mawae looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers | JAE S. LEE / STAFF, THE TENNESSEAN

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 2, 2001 Leonard Davis Arizona Cardinals Tackle No. 19, 2001 Casey Hampton Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle No. 4, 2002 Mike Williams Buffalo Bills Tackle No. 5, 2002 Quentin Jammer San Diego Chargers Defensive Back No. 7, 2004 Roy Williams Detroit Lions Wide Receiver No. 23, 2004 Marcus Tubbs Seattle Seahawks Defensive Tackle No. 4, 2005 Cedric Benson Cincinatti Bengals Running Back No. 15, 2005 Derrick Johnson Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker No. 3, 2006 Vince Young Tennessee Titans Quarterback No. 7, 2006 Michael Huff Oakland Raiders Defensive Back No. 19, 2007 Michael Griffin Tennessee Titans Defensive Back No. 20, 2007 Aaron Ross New York Giants Defensive Back No. 13, 2009 Brian Orakpo Washington Redskins Linebacker

Texas was an absolute factory under head coach Mack Brown, putting out 13 first rounders, seven of whom were top-seven picks. Multiple Longhorns were selected in the first-round in six out of 10 years.

Brown's Longhorns were also very productive in the NFL, as 11 of them made at least one All-Pro team in the NFL.

The biggest name in this group is Vince Young, whose turbulent NFL career showed early promise but was marred by personal tragedy and poor coaching.

2010's

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 14, 2010 Earl Thomas Seattle Seahawks Defensive Back No. 15, 2013 Kenny Vaccaro New Orleans Saints Defensive Back No. 32, 2015 Malcolm Brown New England Patriots Defensive Tackle

The Brown-era faded after 2009 and Texas struggled through the reigns of Charlie Strong and Tom Herman.

Earl Thomas was an era-defining player who served as part of the bedrock of the 'Legion of Boom,' which took the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one of them.

Kenny Vaccaro and Malcolm Roach will be lost to the sands of time, but both were solid, reliable players for many years.

2020's

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Overall Pick/Year Name Team Position No. 8, 2023 Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons Running Back No. 16, 2024 Byron Murphy II Seattle Seahawks Defensive Tackle No. 28, 2024 Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver No. 9, 2025 Kelvin Banks Jr. New Orleans Saints Offensive Tackle No. 20, 2025 Jahdae Barron Denver Broncos Defensive Back No. 23, 2025 Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers Wide ReceiverTh

Texas' draft track-record has improved since hiring Steve Sarkisian, despite no Longhorns being selected in the 2022 Draft.

Bijan Robinson has already made an All-Pro team and Byron Murphy II was a key part of the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory earlier this year.

None of their first-round counterparts have made quite that impact yet, however all of them remain on their original team and have the potential to be incredible players.

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