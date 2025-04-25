Longhorns Country

Lone Star Lowdown Podcast Ep. 4: NFL Draft Round 1 Recap, Day 2 Preview

The Texas Longhorns are making major headlines in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Zach Dimmitt

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Matthew Golden speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Green Bay Packers as the number 23 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be set to make program history in the 2025 NFL Draft after seeing three players get selected in the first round for the first time since 1980.

The New Orleans Saints got things started with offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 9 overall followed by cornerback Jahdae Barron to the Denver Broncos at No. 20. The draft host Green Bay Packers then selected wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 23 overall pick.

Jahdae Barron
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (DB04) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

In the fourth episode of the Lone Star Lowdown Podcast, Texas Longhorns on SI publisher Matt Galatzan and deputy editor Zach Dimmitt discuss the first round of the draft along with providing a preview of what's to come to on Days 2 & 3.

You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify by clicking HERE.

Zach Dimmitt
