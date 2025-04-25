Lone Star Lowdown Podcast Ep. 4: NFL Draft Round 1 Recap, Day 2 Preview
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be set to make program history in the 2025 NFL Draft after seeing three players get selected in the first round for the first time since 1980.
The New Orleans Saints got things started with offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 9 overall followed by cornerback Jahdae Barron to the Denver Broncos at No. 20. The draft host Green Bay Packers then selected wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 23 overall pick.
In the fourth episode of the Lone Star Lowdown Podcast, Texas Longhorns on SI publisher Matt Galatzan and deputy editor Zach Dimmitt discuss the first round of the draft along with providing a preview of what's to come to on Days 2 & 3.
You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify by clicking HERE.
The Lone Star Lowdown Podcast will be live on facebook, X and Youtube every Monday through Friday around 10 am.