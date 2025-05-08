Lone Star Showdown Gets New Kick Off Date and Time
The 2025 Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies has been moved from Saturday, Nov. 29 to Friday. Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. CT in Austin, Texas, per a release from the schools.
This contest between the two schools dates back to 1894, and this year will mark the 120th time they have faced off against each other in this series.
The Longhorns have earned victories in four out of the last five matchups. However, their single loss in the past five years occurred the last time the series took place in Austin, which was in 2010. A&M captured a 24-17 victory in that matchup, making 2025 an opportunity for the Longhorns to reestablish home-field dominance at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
The matchup took place on Thanksgiving day from 2008-2011, but it occurred on the Friday after Thanksgiving each year between 1996 and 2007.
The showdown occurred on the Saturday after Thanksgiving last year for the first time since 2011, and it resulted in a 17-7 victory for the Longhorns in front of a 109,028-person crowd in College Station.
Texas holds a 77-37-5 advantage overall in the series, in addition to a 46-12-1 edge at home.
They have established a combined record of 25-5 in the last two seasons, while A&M’s record has been 15-11 over the same amount of time.
Despite which day of the week the game is played, this rivalry promises to be one of intensity each year that it is played.