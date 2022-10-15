Skip to main content

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns Offensive Staff Has 'A Bunch of Really Good Minds'

With one of the best offenses in college football, Steve Sarkisian credits his offensive staff for the Longhorns' success.

In Steve Sarkisian's second year leading the Texas Longhorns, the team is firing on all cylinders offensively. Long known as a "quarterback whisperer" and one of the brighter offensive minds in college football, Sarkisian finding success with the offensive weapons Texas has is not surprising in the slightest. 

Through five games this season the Longhorns are averaging 39 points per game on 445 yards of total offense. Simply put, the Longhorn offense has been downright dominant, especially when quarterback Quinn Ewers has been healthy. 

However, while Sarkisian is known for his offensive prowess, he doesn't take all the credit for how well the Longhorns are performing offensively to start the season. 

“I’m surrounded by a lot of really good coaches," Sarkisian said. "Our offensive staff has got a bunch of really good minds in there. They’re great motivators, great teachers that are creative, and there’s a lot of dialogue."

"I don’t pretend to do this by myself. I don’t. I never have. This is not my offense, this is our offense."

The offense will face one of its toughest tests so far this season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones, who are only giving up 14 points on 277.5 yards per game of total offense. Sarkisian, though, trusts his staff to help him come up with a game plan for the stout Cyclone defense.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Quinn leinart
Play
Football

How Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Reminds Steve Sarkisian of ‘Cool Customer’ Matt Leinart

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian provided an interesting answer when asked to come up with player comparisons for quarterback Quinn Ewers.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17112597
Play
Football

Longhorns Prep For Pesky Defensive Matchup Against Iowa State

Steve Sarkisian talks matchup with Iowa State and its defense.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19199112
Play
Football

Longhorns vs. Cyclones Week 7 Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff provides its predictions for this Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones.

By Matthew Postins

"We work collaboratively together. We try to come up with a plan that we think puts our players in the best position to be successful so that I don’t have to assume that entire challenge of putting a game plan together week in and week out," Sarkisian said.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Cyclones from Royal-Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones

Quinn leinart
Football

How Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Reminds Steve Sarkisian of ‘Cool Customer’ Matt Leinart

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian provided an interesting answer when asked to come up with player comparisons for quarterback Quinn Ewers.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17112597
Football

Longhorns Prep For Pesky Defensive Matchup Against Iowa State

Steve Sarkisian talks matchup with Iowa State and its defense.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19199112
Football

Longhorns vs. Cyclones Week 7 Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff provides its predictions for this Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19183842
Football

Big 12 Adopting New Format, Texas And Oklahoma To Stay Through 2024 Season

Both Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the Big 12 until further notice.

By Cole Thompson
dekkers
Football

Iowa State Cyclones Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 7

The Iowa State Cyclones are without some of their top offensive weapons from a season ago, but there's plenty of threats in Matt Campbell's offense for Saturday matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

By Zach Dimmitt
timmy allen 21
Men's Basketball

Longhorns' Spot in Big 12 Preseason Poll Revealed

The Texas Longhorns are seen as one of the top teams in the Big 12 ahead of the 2022-23 season.

By Zach Dimmitt
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 7 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 7 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19202893
Football

How Texas' Winning Streak is Impacting Ticket Prices

The Texas Longhorns are on a two-game winning streak and that means an uptick in some tickets but opportunities for Saturday's game.

By Matthew Postins