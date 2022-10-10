Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Always Wanted to Play' in Red River Rivalry Against Oklahoma

There are few rivalries in college sports that can match the level of animosity that exists between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.

For those who grow up as Longhorns fans, and eventually don the burnt orange and white on Saturdays for Texas, playing the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl is one of their biggest dreams.

This is especially true for quarterback Quinn Ewers, whose return from injury marked his first appearance in the storied rivalry.

"To finally play in this game is really exciting for me and I know all these guys are pretty excited," Ewers said. "Growing up a fan, I always wanted to play in this one, so it's pretty special."

With Ewers back in the fold for the Longhorns, the offense was firing on all cylinders. Ewers completed 21-of-31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns as well as one interception in the 49-0 blowout, not missing a beat despite having missed the three games prior.

If there was any rust after returning from his three-game absence, Ewers certainly didn't show. When Steve Sarkisian told him he would be the starter on Thursday, Ewers knew he had to be prepared and ready to go, especially in an environment like the Cotton Bowl.

"When coach told me, what was going through my mind was 'it's time to go'," Ewers said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity he gave me."

Now, Ewers has shown what he is capable of on the biggest stage of his young career, displaying a swagger that has been absent from the quarterback position at Texas for a long time.

If he can continue to play at the level he did against the Sooners, then the sky's the limit for this Longhorn offense moving forward.

