It's still on Steve Sarkisian's mind. It's likely on the mind of every Texas Longhorns player that took the bus home that night in Ames, Iowa.

When the Longhorns departed Jack Trice Stadium following a 30-7 loss to Iowa State, the last thing people spoke of was the actual game. Instead, attention turned toward social media and a rant that went viral from a face unfamiliar with losing.

When defensive line coach Bo Davis delivered his unhinged speech on the status of the Longhorns' program, it resonated inside the locker room. Running back Bijan Robinson said at Big 12 Media Days that at that moment, one of sense a shift in the program.

And in a sense, he's right. Will Texas keep up the shift in the rematch on Saturday?

"These guys are a good football team," Sarkisian said of the Cyclones Thursday. "They’re sound. Great defensive team. Ball control offense that has explosive players on that side of the ball. Going to be a heck of a ballgame."

Last season's outcome looked familiar to most Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) games that season. Texas managed to score on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy to make it 7-3 at the half.

After that, the Cyclones engulfed the Horns in a whirlwind of disaster. Led by running back Breece Hall, Iowa State scored 27 unanswered points and totaled 301 yards before the clock struck zero.

Another week, another second-half internal implosion.

Hall is now suiting up on Sundays. So are players like tight ends Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen, and quarterback Brock Purdy. That's not the side of the ball Iowa State (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) has found its spark on.

Defensively, the Cyclones haven't slowed down despite the departures of defensive Isheem Young, Mike Rose, and Jake Hummel. One could argue they've upgraded each position.

"They do a good job of minimizing the run game," Sarkisian said. "They do a good job of minimizing the explosive passes. They do a really good job of playing red-zone defense. They do a great job on third down. They keep you out of the end zone.”

Sarkisian said the better question when talking of Cyclones is what do they wrong instead of right. Currently, Iowa State ranks eighth nationally in points allowed (13.7 points per game). The Cyclones also lead the Big 12 in total defense (277.5 yards per game) and pass defense (186.5 yards per game).

Still, a young offensive line, Texas will be tasked with containing All-American defensive lineman Will McDonald IV for 60 minutes of action. The potential first-round pick has picked things up where he left off a season ago, terrorizing quarterbacks into making mistakes. In six games, McDonald has registered 16 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

"He’s got great length, he’s twitchy, he’s a smart player," Sarkisian said of McDonald. "He recognizes different pass sets and goes to the moves necessary to get to the quarterback, and he plays with great effort."

Offensive tackles Christian Jones and Kelvin Banks should be ready for a matchup with the preseason All-Big 12 defender. In Week 2, the duo was tasked with containing Alabama pass-rushers Will Anderson and Dallas Turner in a 20-19 loss at home.

Anderson struggled to find any consistency that afternoon, tallying more penalties and sacks. Turner recorded just two pressures and one tackle for loss.

Sarkisian and the staff are keeping their attention on Saturday's matchup instead of looking ahead. After a showdown with the Cyclones, the Horns will have a four-game stretch of matchups against ranked opponents.

Next week, Texas heads to Stillwater to take on No. 8 Oklahoma State. Following the bye, the Horns will face No. 17 Kansas State, No. 13 TCU, and No. 19 Kansas — a highly anticipated matchup following the 57-56 overtime loss last November.

Sarkisian isn't treating this season like a revenge tour. The Horns started hot in 2021, winning four of their first five games before going on a six-game losing skid. Texas has four wins in six weeks, meaning a five-game losing streak is plausible.

Last season, the Horns all but threw in the towel following their road trip to the Hawkeyes. Revenge isn't being served in Austin, but rather an internal redemption.

"We’re not to be played with,” running back Roschon Johnson said earlier this week. “If you don’t come with the right mindset and bring your physicality with it, you’re gonna pay for it.”

Kickoff from Royal-Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m.

