Longhorns WR Agiye Hall Reinstated, TE Billingsley Suspended 6 Games

Following the Texas Longhorns' 52-10 season-opening win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night, head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that wide receiver Agiye Hall, who was previously suspended indefinitely for an off-the-field incident, has been reinstated and is back with the team.

"It's great to have him back and going with us and being part of the program," Sarkisian said. "Proud of the work he did to get back."

Hall, who played his freshman year with the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, announced his commitment to Texas on April 19. He originally entered the portal after being suspended by Alabama coach Nick Saban for violation of team rules and soon after elected to visit Austin.

As an early enrollee, Hall impressed at Alabama's spring game, hauling in four receptions for 72 yards, one of which came on a 37-yard grab down the sideline from future Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Final, but Hall had two catches for 52 yards.

Sarkisian also announced that Alabama transfer tight end, Jahleel Billingsley, is currently serving a six-game suspension for an NCAA infraction that occurred during his time with the Crimson tide.

Sarkisian was firm that Billingsley's suspension was not the result of any legal trouble, and that it was not a suspension from Alabama or Texas but from the NCAA itself.

Billingsley is expected to return for Big 12 play.

During his time under Sarkisian as a sophomore, Billingsley shined, with his size, speed, and catch radius presented matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.

In his last seven games in 2020, Billingsley caught 18 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

