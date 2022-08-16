Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media on Monday, updating the situation for currently suspended sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall.

“We’re working with Agiye. We’re working with his family to get him in a situation where he can be a really functional part of this team," Sarkisian said. "The goal for him, the goal for us, is to play great football at the University of Texas, graduating from the University of Texas, and be a great teammate and walk out of here an even better person than than he was when he arrived. So we’re putting all the pieces in place to help him do that. When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team.”

Hall, 19, was suspended indefinitely following his arrest for criminal mischief and was booked into a Travis Country Jail.

Hall, who played his freshman year with the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, announced his commitment to Texas on April 19. He originally entered the portal after being suspended by Alabama coach Nick Saban for violation of team rules and soon after elected to visit Austin.

As an early enrollee, Hall impressed at Alabama's spring game, hauling in four receptions for 72 yards, one of which came on a 37-yard grab down the sideline from future Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Final, but Hall had two catches for 52 yards.

Texas will surely need Hall's talents at some point this season following the injury to fellow transfer Isaiah Neyor, who will miss the entire season with a torn ACL.

The Longhorns begin the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

