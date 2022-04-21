Skip to main content

Texas No. 1? Longhorns Predicted as Arch Manning Favorite

The college football world continues to closely monitor Manning's commitment decision

Arch Manning is arguably one of the hottest names in college football - and he hasn't even committed to a school yet. 

Headed deeper into spring, the Texas Longhorns were on the list of teams in contention for the 2023 Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) product, joining programs like Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss. And on Thursday, reports favored the Longhorns as the new No. 1 team to watch on the quest for Manning. 

According to On3's Jeremy Crabtree, Texas is the new favorite to land the coveted QB. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) has the Horns knocking off Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the race for Manning.

“The Longhorns now have a 38.1-percent chance of landing Manning," Crabtree said. "Texas’ move to the top spot is a big development, but so is the shift in the second-place spot. Georgia is now second, according to the On3 RPM, with a 32.5-percent chance followed by Alabama at 27.2-percent."

In his three seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year, including two consecutive state semi-final appearances.

In his freshman season, Manning completed 194 of 296 passes for 2,428 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions. In a COVID shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

