Arch Manning reportedly has begun to zero in on three main schools in his recruitment

The Arch Manning recruitment saga continues.

Over the past few weeks, speculation on which way the 2023 super recruit is leaning has begun to run rampant, with an impromptu visit to Virginia causing the biggest kerfuffle amongst college football fans.

However, according to a recent report, Manning nonetheless remains focused on three main contenders for his signature, including the Texas Longhorns.

“There has been no eliminating of teams,” the source said in the report. “There’s been no ‘This is my top six, top five, four, three, two or one.’ There are no top schools. No one has been eliminated. But it’s becoming clear that Georgia, Texas and Alabama – the three schools he just returned to again – are the schools he’s mulling over. And he’s expected to eventually choose from one of these three schools.” Alongside the Longhorns, Manning has been back and forth between a host of blue blood programs, including the likes of Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, and his family legacy school, Ole Miss. However, Manning has since visited Alabama, Georgia and Texas on multiple occasions, with the Longhorns and Crimson Tide being the most recent, and reoccurring, of the three. Manning's connection with the Cavaliers can also not be counted out, with his sister currently enrolled at Virginia, and from where his mother is an alumnus.

In his three seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year, including two consecutive state semi-final appearances.

Manning completed 194 of 296 passes in his freshman season for 2,428 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions.

In a COVID shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

There is still no clear timeline on Manning's decision, but most expect him to make a choice at some point before his senior season begins.

Manning opens his final season with the Greenies at home on September 17.

