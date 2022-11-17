Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round.

His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Walter Camp Award on Wednesday.

He is the first Longhorn to be named a semifinalist for the prestigious award since D'Onta Foreman in 2016. Should he win, Robinson would be the third Walter Camp winner in Texas history. Ricky Williams won it in 1998 and Colt McCoy was only the third two-time winner, winning it in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009.

Robinson has rushed for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns through 10 games this season and is the only FBS player with over 1,000 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards.

His 1,472 combined rushing and receiving yards are good for second-most in the country. At 147.2 yards per game, he is seventh in the country in all-purpose yards, while 10th in rushing yards and ninth in total touchdowns with 14.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is voted on by the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. A list of five finalists will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and the winner announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Thursday, December 8.

