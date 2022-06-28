Skip to main content

Can Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Crack Top 10 in NFL Mock Draft?

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

After an impressive sophomore season that fringed on Heisman candidacy, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is prepping for even bigger things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022.

It's considered a bit early given the fact both the college and NFL seasons are still a few months away from beginning, but 2023 mock drafts are already making predictions on where Robinson could be selected should he elect to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility.

ESPN released its way-too-early mock draft Tuesday and has Robinson slated to be picked just outside the top 10. The selection? No. 11 overall to the Miami Dolphins to pair up with former Sarkisian passing product Tua Tagovailoa and dynamic speedster Tyreek Hill. 

The Dolphins had one of the worst rushing offenses in the league last season and could use a playmaker like Robinson out of the backfield. Miami had the third-fewest total rushing yards (1,568) and rushing yards per game (92.2).

Here's what ESPN had to say about the pick:

Yes, Mel Kiper, I'm putting a running back in the top 15, but this one deserves it. Robinson is a game-changer with fantastic contact balance, power and speed, and he can even make plays in the passing game. He had 1,422 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns last season. He is a throwback to a player such as Curtis Martin or a souped-up Matt Forte. For a Dolphins team that wants to be a contender in the AFC East, Robinson represents a clear-cut answer to a problem that has existed for far too long.

Robinson is the first running back off the board in this particular mock. In an era where running backs are usually not valued as first-round picks, the 6-0, 214-pound all-purpose back looks to be an exception.

The Tucson native was a workhorse for Sarkisian this past season. Despite missing the final two games due to an elbow injury suffered in the loss to Kansas, Robinson accounted for 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Robinson's receiving numbers out of the backfield mirrored that of a No. 2 receiver for Texas, as he was tied for second on the team in catches (26), second in receiving scores (four) and was third in receiving yards (295).

