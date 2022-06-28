Texas stars Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy have high expectations going into the 2022 season

The Texas Longhorns have some firepower in their backfield and their receiver room. Despite a disappointing 5-7 start to the Steve Sarkisian, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy still put up monster numbers.

The expectations are high for the star duo entering the 2022 season. Robinson and Worthy each received Walter Camp Preseason All-American nods on Tuesday.

Robinson was named to the first team, while Worthy received second-team honors.

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. He also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

The Heisman hopeful running back enters the upcoming season as a centerpiece in Sarkisian’s offense. With another strong season, Robinson could have a first-round ceiling in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Worthy was arguably the best freshman wide receiver in the nation a season ago. He led all freshman wide receivers in catches (62), receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (12). He went on to be named a freshman All-American by multiple outlets.

With Quinn Ewers behind center, Worthy could put up even bigger numbers in 2022.

The Longhorns begin their 2022 campaign on Sept. 3 by hosting UL-Monroe.

