There is no sugarcoating the fact that the 2021 season was an ugly one for the Texas Longhorns, as the team finished with a disappointing 5-7 record under first year coach Steve Sarkisian.

Knowing there was room for improvement across the board Sarkisian hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, landing several coveted transfers. While quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Isaiah Neyor will likely headline Texas' transfers, cornerback Ryan Watts from Ohio State will also play a big role for the Longhorns this season.

On3 Sports agrees with that sentiment, as they recently listed Watts in their top 15 "most impactful" defensive back transfers.

15. Cornerback Ryan Watts The particulars: Transfer from Ohio State

The skinny: Texas nabbed two players from Ohio State in the transfer portal who are Dallas-area natives. QB Quinn Ewers is the one who has gotten all the attention; Ryan Watts, a big corner at 6 feet 3 and 210 pounds, is the other one. Watts had a strong spring and figures to be at one of the corner spots when Texas is in its nickel package. Watts played in 19 games in two seasons, with one start, at Ohio State.

With question marks galore around the Longhorn defense, as the unit looks to improve from a 2021 season where they allowed 31 points and 426 yards of total offense per game, Watts could become a key member of the secondary.

Watts comes in at 6-foot-3 and weighing 210 pounds, a big body at the corner position which is sorely needed for Texas. He saw limited playing time at Ohio State, thus his decision to transfer, and should see the field more often as a Longhorn.

Despite only starting in one of his 19 games as a Buckeye, the junior cornerback brings experience to a Longhorns' secondary that greatly needed it. Should he take the next step under Sarkisian and his staff, then Watts may be one of the most vital pieces of the Longhorn defense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

