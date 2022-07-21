Skip to main content

'We Needed to Experience Those Hurts': Longhorns' RB Bijan Robinson on Last Season

Robinson explained how the team is using last season to motivate them ahead of 2022.

Following a disappointing 2021 season for the Texas Longhorns, which saw them finish an ugly 5-7, there is optimism within the program and fanbase that year two under coach Steve Sarkisian will see a notable improvement

First and foremost among the reasons the Longhorns are optimistic about an improvement in 2022 is star running back, Bijan Robinson, who is widely considered one of if not the best running back in college football. 

Despite their uninspiring 2021 season, Robinson spoke to College Sports on SiriusXM at Big 12 Media Days about the positive outlook the team took from 2021. 

"We needed to experience that for a reason. We needed to experience those hurts," Robinson said. "We needed to see all that because, for this year, chemistry has been on lock." 

"Everything that we've been doing and talking about has just been all positive mindsets. We've all been working as hard as possible to be the best that we can be for this season coming up."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ricky
Play
Football

Longhorns RB Legend Reveals Crazy Stories on NFL Marijuana Use

"And now, because it’s more legal, it’s to the point, why wouldn’t you (use it) if you’re in the NFL?" Errick Miron (formerly Williams) said.

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
kevin-durant
Play
News

Texas To Induct 11 into Athletics Hall of Honor

Kevin Durant, Sam Acho and current women's golf coach Kate Golden among the former Longhorn athletes selected for induction

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Malik Muhammad
Play
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
22 hours ago

This is the right mindset to have in any competitive sport. Rather than being mired in the negativity of what happened last season, using it as motivation for the season ahead is likely the best way to go about it. 

However, whether that motivation ultimately makes any difference is another story. For the Longhorns, the pieces are there, especially on offense. With Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy set to headline, as well as potential starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, the time is now for Texas. Whether or not they improve on last season, well, that is a story yet to be written. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

ricky
Football

Longhorns RB Legend Reveals Crazy Stories on NFL Marijuana Use

"And now, because it’s more legal, it’s to the point, why wouldn’t you (use it) if you’re in the NFL?" Errick Miron (formerly Williams) said.

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
kevin-durant
News

Texas To Induct 11 into Athletics Hall of Honor

Kevin Durant, Sam Acho and current women's golf coach Kate Golden among the former Longhorn athletes selected for induction

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Malik Muhammad
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
Malik Muhammad
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
bijan-isu1
Football

Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

The Texas running back room is among the best in the nation.

By Michael Gresser22 hours ago
USATSI_13576809
News

'One of the Finest': Nick Saban Gives Resounding Praise to Texas' Steve Sarkisian

Alabama coach Nick Saban is a firm believer in Steve Sarkisian's potential with Texas for the future.

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Tanner Carlson
Baseball

Longhorns Land Transfer INF Tanner Carlson From Long Beach State

Carlson announced his intent to transfer to Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 20, 2022 4:24 PM EDT
Andrew Jones
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorn G Andrew Jones Finds new home in Germany

Andrew Jones is set to join Rasta Vecha, a German-based club for the upcoming basketball season

By Adam GlickJul 20, 2022 2:24 PM EDT