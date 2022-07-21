'We Needed to Experience Those Hurts': Longhorns' RB Bijan Robinson on Last Season

Following a disappointing 2021 season for the Texas Longhorns, which saw them finish an ugly 5-7, there is optimism within the program and fanbase that year two under coach Steve Sarkisian will see a notable improvement.

First and foremost among the reasons the Longhorns are optimistic about an improvement in 2022 is star running back, Bijan Robinson, who is widely considered one of if not the best running back in college football.

Despite their uninspiring 2021 season, Robinson spoke to College Sports on SiriusXM at Big 12 Media Days about the positive outlook the team took from 2021.

"We needed to experience that for a reason. We needed to experience those hurts," Robinson said. "We needed to see all that because, for this year, chemistry has been on lock."

"Everything that we've been doing and talking about has just been all positive mindsets. We've all been working as hard as possible to be the best that we can be for this season coming up."

This is the right mindset to have in any competitive sport. Rather than being mired in the negativity of what happened last season, using it as motivation for the season ahead is likely the best way to go about it.

However, whether that motivation ultimately makes any difference is another story. For the Longhorns, the pieces are there, especially on offense. With Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy set to headline, as well as potential starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, the time is now for Texas. Whether or not they improve on last season, well, that is a story yet to be written.

