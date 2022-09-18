'We'll Try To Appeal': Longhorns To Fight LB DeMarvion Overshown's Ejection

While Texas picked up its second win of the season over UTSA, the Longhorns lost one of its key players. Now, they'll have to appeal the call before next week's showdown in Lubbock against Texas Tech.

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was ejected in the fourth quarter following a targeting penalty on UTSA quarterback Frank Harris en route to a 41-20 win. By rule, the penalty will force the senior to miss the first half of next week's game against the Red Raiders.

On a 3rd-and-8 call, Overshown blitzed up the middle and delivered a strike to the Roadrunners quarterback. As Harris tried to evade the pressure, his helmet collided with Overshown's, leading to a replay by officials. After further review, the call stood and the Roadrunners picked up an extra 15 yards.

"They deemed the quarterback a defenseless player at that point," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said postgame. "There's new rules in place now where we're allowed to appeal a targeting, especially one that occurs in the second half of the game, so we'll definitely try to appeal this one."

Overshown finished second on the team in tackles with 10 stops. He also was credited with a pass deflection against UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas on third down that would have gone for a touchdown.

Sarkisian said that he felt Overshown did his job when making the hit. He believed the hit was clean and will try to appeal the play before next week.

"It was a bang-bang play," said Sarkisian. "So we'll take a look at it on tape and then try to send it in and see what the league says."

Players from the Longhorns' defense said that initially the play looked dead following the hit.

"It's a tough call," Defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo said. "I was geeked for him because he got the sack, but at the end of the day, I can't really say anything. That's the official's call."

The Longhorns will travel to Jones AT&T Stadium to face the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m.

