No. 21 Texas Comes Back From 10 Down, Beats UTSA to Move to 2-1

The Longhorns got everything could handle and more from from a feisty UTSA Roadrunners team

AUSTIN - Following a brutal and hard-fought battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns faced yet another tough, albeit underrated matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. 

And unlike the 2021 version of the Longhorns, which likely would have packed things in and taken the embarrassing loss to the Roadrunners, this 2022 Texas team fought back, coming back from 10 points down in the first half to take the 41-20 win, and move to 2-1 on the season. 

The Longhorns were led offensively by the incredible talent of runningback and Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson, who after a slow start through the first quarter and a half, began to take over the game, rushing 20 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns. 

The biggest play from Robinson came in the third quarter when he broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run and put the Longhorns up 24-17.

It was the first lead for the Longhorns since early in the first quarter, when they led 7-3. 

Quarterback Hudson Card, who started in place of the uninjured Quinn Ewers, did just enough to keep the Longhorns afloat while Robinson got into a rhythm, making plenty of plays to help keep the Roadrunners' defense honest. 

For the game, Card completed 15 of 23 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. 

Roschon Johnson was also a major part of the rushing attack for the Horns, carrying the ball 11 times for 82 yards and catching three passes for 23 yards and a score. 

Perhaps the biggest play of the game, however, came late in the third quarter, when defense back Jahdae Barron intercepted a Frank Harris pass and took it back for a touchdown with the Longhorns up 24-20. The touchdown extended the Longhorns' lead to 31-20.

After that, Robinson was able to cap things off from there, rushing for a game-sealing 41-yard touchdown run, icing the game, and putting the Horns back in the win column.

Following the win, the Longhorns will now have to quickly turn their attention to next week when they open Big 12 play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. 

Texas has won four straight games over the Red Raiders, as well as 11 out of the last 13, including six-straight wins in Lubbock. 

Kick-off is set for 2:30 pm on ABC.

