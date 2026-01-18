Longhorns Face Competition for 5-Star WR Commit From SEC Foes

Texas received a commitment from five-star wide receiver Easton Royal in November, but that has not slowed the top schools in the country from trying to steal him away. The Longhorns face competition from some of the biggest programs in the SEC for the standout in the Class of 2027.

Tennessee Considered 'Top Competition' for Texas WR Commit Easton Royal

Brother Martin Crusaders wide receiver Easton Royal (23) scores a touchdown against John Curtis Patriots linebacker Benjamin Barron (30) during the first quarter at The Shrine on Airline. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

According to Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals, one SEC foe is considered to be Texas' "top competition" for Royal: the Tennessee Volunteers. However, several teams are vying for the New Orleans wide receiver's attention, including Florida, LSU, Auburn, and Ohio State.

Royal committed to Texas on Nov. 29 and has maintained his relationship with the staff, which recently visited him in Louisiana, according to Simmons. However, Royal is still taking visits and recently met with LSU and Auburn.

The five-star out of Brother Martin High School will take a visit to Austin, Texas, next weekend and is expected to take "three to five official visits." Despite the attention, the Longhorns are still considered the team to beat for his pledge.

Team Roses' Easton Royal (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Under Armour All-America Game Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Royal is currently one of the hottest names in his class. He won MVP of the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this month and grabbed headlines with a spectacular one-handed grab that highlighted the big-play threat he can become.

This has caught the eye of other top programs. The Buckeyes extended an offer to Royal shortly after Cortez Hankton took over as the team's wide receivers coach; the Volunteers are also considered one of the Longhorns' strongest competitors for Royal's commitment.

According to Simmons, Royal is a fan of the Vols' offense and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope. Tennessee has regularly produced NFL talent under Pope's leadership, including third-round picks Jalin Hyatt (who won the Biletnikoff), Cedric Tillman, and Velus Jones Jr., fourth-round pick Dont'e Thornton Jr., and potential 2026 Day 2 pick Chris Brazzell II.

Texas, though, can provide a similar NFL Draft pipeline for Royal. In the past two drafts, the Longhorns have produced two first-round picks (Matthew Golden and Xavier Worthy) and one second-round pick (Adonai Mitchell). Royal has a true track background — a 10.38-second 100-meter dash time as a sophomore — a skill set that has fared well in Steve Sarkisian's offense.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Is Texas' Class of 2027 Recruiting Outlook?

As the focus shifts from the Class of 2026 to the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Longhorns' recruiting class is starting to take shape. Texas currently has three players committed to the program, including Royal.

Alongside Royal, Texas has a pair of three-star recruits: tight end JT Geraci of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey and safety Greedy James of Manvel High School in Texas.

The Longhorns are also trending for several top recruits in the Class of 2027. Sam Spiegelman of On3/Rivals shared that Texas was a leader to land four-star cornerback Montre Jackson and tackle Brian Swanson — a pair of in-state stars.

Texas is also trending well for four-star running back Lathan Whisenton and wide receiver Julian Caldwell, among others. The Longhorns' recruiting class is beginning to come together following a successful 2026 cycle that was ranked 10th by On3/Rivals and eighth by 247Sports.