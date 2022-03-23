Skip to main content

Sarkisian Provides Texas Football Spring Practice Injury Update

Texas Football spring practice has begun; Here’s the latest injury update surrounding the team

Spring practice has officially begun on the Forty Acres, and on Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns took the field for the first time.

A combination of new and familiar faces will unite in an effort to turn around the Longhorns’ program which finished the 2021 season with a disappointing 5-7 record.

Over the off season, soon-to-be second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian recruited well, bringing in extensive talent from the transfer portal, along with a highly graded recruiting class.

Before taking the field next season, several players first must recover from injuries to be cleared to play. Orange Bloods reporter Anwar Richardson reported on several players who are currently healing from injury:

“Today is the first day of Texas spring football practice Troy Omeire (knee) and Luke Brockermeyer (knee) are expected to miss this spring. Jaden Alexis (knee) and Maalik Murphy (foot) are expected to miss multiple practices but return at some point this spring.”

Omeire has had a difficult run so far. He injured his knee twice (ACL), and has been unable to get on the field for two consecutive seasons.

gettyimages-1341386858-612x612
download (3)
USATSI_17227074

Brockermeyer is facing a similar situation—recovering from a torn ACL. Additionally, tight end Juan Davis didn't practice, but he should be back soon.

Meanwhile, the players who are cleared to play will focus on staying healthy throughout these practices and improving going into the 2022 season.

