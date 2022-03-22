Skip to main content

LOOK: QB Quinn Ewers Takes Part in His First Texas Longhorns Practice

The Longhorns will have a new man under center in 2022, and Quinn Ewers is aiming to leave his mark

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are facing some serious personnel changes this spring and are set to endure their second quarterback competition in as many offseasons. 

Incoming transfer Quinn Ewers, who joined the Longhorns in the Early Signing Period, is the odds on favorite to land that job. 

However, he will have to earn it, and according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, that is exactly the approach that Ewers took in his first practice with the team. 

"I don't feel like this is a guy pressing to try to become 'the man' here," Sarkisian said after the practice. "Whether he's running with the 2's or the 1's, he's just putting in work." 

Not only that, but Sarkisian was extremely impressed with Ewers' demeanor during his first outing as a Longhorn, noting how comfortable he was with his new teammates right off the bat. 

"Quinn, he's a pretty cool customer, you know," Sarkisian said. "I don't think he's a very anxious guy, and I don't think that he's a 'too cool for school' kind of guy. I think he loves football. I think he loves being on a team, and being on this team, and being around guys that he is comfortable with." 

This, of course, is not Ewers's first rodeo in spring football for a blue blood program.

During his time with the Southlake Dragons, he graded out as the No.2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list behind Westlake (Austin) Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

Ewers of course then reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Ohio State, where he eventually lost out on the competition for the starting job with now Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

Make no mistake, however, Ewers is still an elite talent, and might be the most physically gifted passer in the Big 12 before taking a snap on the field for the Longhorns. 

Now, he just has to go prove it. 

