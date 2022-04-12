Longhorns Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau Suspended, Not Practicing With Team

The highly touted freshman is currently not participating in team activities

Texas freshman cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau had been one of the more impressive newcomers to campus this spring for the Longhorns, and was off to a fast start, challenging for early playing time from the moment he stepped on the field.

However, Guilbeau's progress has now taken a step back, with the Port Arthur native not currently practicing with the team, and has been suspended due to a violation of team rules.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the suspension on Tuesday.

Guilbeau now joins fellow freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem, who is also currently not practicing with the team. Per Brown's report, both players are still members of the team. Guilbeau, who was the first commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, would later de-commitment from the program on July 22, pledging to TCU and head coach Gary Patterson. However, with Patterson making his way to Texas, Guilbeau made his way back to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, becoming the 23rd commit of the 2022 class. Before his re-opening his recruitment in July, Guilbeau had ascended to the point where he is being recognized as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country, ranking as the No. 14 overall corner in the 2022 class by SI All-American.

Since his original decommitment, Texas went on to add a pair of defensive back commitments to help replace the loss, in Ryan (Denton, TX) defensive back Austin Jordan, and Little Elm (TX) corner Terrance Brooks.

While Guilbeau's absence does create a depth problem, Ryan Watts and D'Shawn Jamison remain the starters at both corner positions.

You can view SI All American's scouting report of Guilbeau below:

14. Jaylon Guilbeau Vitals: 6'0, 175 pounds School: Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial Recruiting: Considering Texas, TCU, Texas A&M Not as flashy as others on the list, there is something to be said for consistency and production. From his stance, to remaining in phase and certainly shifting his weight and breaking on the football, Guilbeau profiles as a high-floor cover man for the Texas Longhorns. He has good size, can run, plays the football better than most and finds the football. Few corners we have evaluated in the class show up as comfortable as Guilbeau does in man coverage, especially while pressed up at the line of scrimmage.

