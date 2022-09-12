Skip to main content

Texas Assistant Potential Scott Frost Replacement at Nebraska?

CBS Sports listed a member of Sarkisian's staff as a potential replacement for Scott Frost at Nebraska.

When the Texas Longhorns announced former TCU coach Gary Patterson would be joining Steve Sarkisian's staff as a special assistant to the head coach, it was lauded as a home run hire. 

Now, two games into the 2022 season, and that impression seems to be holding true. While the Longhorns upset bid over the Alabama Crimson Tide fell short, Patterson's influence on the game plan was evident. 

The Longhorns' defense held the Alabama offense to 374 yards of total offense, including holding reigning Heisman winner quarterback Bryce Young to 213 yards and only one touchdown. 

When Patterson was fired from TCU, there was speculation as to whether he would continue as a head coach elsewhere. Now, despite joining Sarkisian's staff, there is a potential head coach opening that could intrigue Patterson. 

With the Nebraska Cornhuskers firing coach Scott Frost, the speculation as to who his replacement will be has run rampant on social media. The usual names of Urban Meyer and Iowa State's Matt Campbell have made their rounds, but CBS Sports believes that Patterson could be a viable candidate for the Nebraska job

Gary Patterson, Texas analyst: This makes so much sense. GP has plenty left in the tank at age 62 after a bitter departure from TCU. (Consider this: How many guys with statues on campus are fired during the season?) Patterson's skills were on display Saturday as he teamed with Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to limit Alabama to its fewest points in a true road game since 2017. Patterson knows Nebraska and its culture; he would come out of the box blazing on the recruiting trail. Blackshirts? They'd be back.

Of course, there is no telling if Patterson even wants to return to a head coaching position so soon, if at all. However, if he is interested, then the Nebraska position would be a unique opportunity for him to build a program back up from the proverbial ashes and turn them into a blue blood once more. 

