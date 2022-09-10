Longhorns vs. Alabama Notebook: Texas Defense Dominates, Hudson Card Tough Under Pressure

The Texas Longhorns clawed and scrapped with the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide during Saturday's non-conference bout in Austin.

But in the end, despite 15 penalties from the Tide, Alabama was able to squeak by with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns after kicker Will Reichard nailed a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

The Longhorns took the No. 1 team in the country to the brink, so let's look at a few reasons why.

Elite play from Texas' defense

Aside from a huge 81-yard touchdown, the Texas defense - especially the front seven - were quite stout against Young and the Bama offensive line.

The Texas pass-rush was forcing Young into a handful of uncomfortable throws in the first half. This was a theme that continued into the second half, as Young was forced into errant throws with hands in his face and scrambles out of the pocket against some relentless pressure up front.

The pressure hit a peak in the third quarter, as Young was taken down for what appeared to be a safety in the end zone. The safety wasn't called, as Young's arms was inches from being down. But the play encompassed the kind of furosity that the Texas defense played with against the No. 1 team in the country.

But somehow, they topped this off with a crucial fourth-down stop, as Alabama went for it on the edge of the red zone. The Longhorns took advantage with a 49-yard field goal that gave them the lead.

In the end, most of what will be remembered is what the defense didn't do. Cornerback Ryan Watts had a near-sack of Young that would've set the Tide out of field-goal range with under 30 seconds remaining.

But Young escaped for a 20-yard scramble, essentially putting the nail in Texas' coffin.

Card played well despite doubts

The Longhorns' 16-play opening drive saw plenty of creativity from Sarkisian. And before Ewers injury, the passing game was full of deep looks down the field and

Once Card entered, Sarkisian took a more conservative approach. The result? Bijan Robinson runs that resulted in next to nothing against an Alabama defense that could tell what was coming.

But then Card started to let loose.

A few more long looks to Worthy and a 42-yard shot down the field to Robinson near the end of the half proved that Card was settling in.

The stats - - don't tell the whole picture, as Card showed toughness and grit in a defensive slugfest. He even displayed a significant limb in the second half, but played through it and a

He had two big first-down throws to Roschon Johnson and Casey Cain on the go-ahead drive that ended with 49-yard field goal from Bert Auburn.

Card did his part despite the odds. In the end, the loss is hardly on his shoulders.

Bijan Robinson stifled

The Tide clearly had a game plan to stop Texas' best player and it played a huge factor on the game.

Bijan Robinson found little room to run, particularly in the second half. He has Texas' only touchdown, but totaled just 21 carries for 57 yards as a runner.

However, his work as a receiver was impressive, as Robinson had three catches for 73 yards, including a 42-yard catch.

But his chances as a runner were few and far between, leaving room to wonder how the outcome could've been different.

Xavier Worthy had his way in first half

Worthy showed out on the biggest stage of his young career, leading all receivers with 97 yards on five grabs.

Before the Ewers injury, Worthy was making easy work of the Tide secondary, consistency blowing past his defender on deep routes. This included a big 46-yard catch that set the Longhorns up right at the goal line before their first touchdown.

Just like in Week 1, Ewers continued to look his way on downfield shots, though this time, the connection was much more sound early on.

Ewers' injury clouded some doubt over Worthy's production continuing, but Card's gaze remained locked toward his top receiver for most of the first half.

