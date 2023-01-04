Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger to Start Season Finale Against Texans

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger has once again been named the starter of the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

With the injury to Nick Foles, Ehlinger is set to start with Matt Ryan serving as his backup. Ehlinger entered at halftime of the Colts' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday and flashed the potential that helped earn the starting role earlier this season.

In limited action against the Giants Ehlinger completed 9-of-14 passes for 60 yards and his first career touchdown, a six-yard strike to Colts' receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Now, Ehlinger gets a chance to start the third game of his career after starting two earlier this season. In his two starts against the Commanders and Patriots, he threw for 304 yards and an interception.

Ehlinger's future in Indianapolis might not be as a starter or the franchise quarterback, but he has a chance to show that he can be a reliable backup when needed. If he can play well against the Texans, then he may very well cement a role similar to what Colt McCoy has done in his NFL career.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.