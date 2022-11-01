Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Shows Promise in NFL Debut

The Indianapolis Colts drafted former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger in 2021 not until last Sunday had Ehlinger ever started an NFL game. The Colts have struggled at the quarterback position all year under Matt Ryan.

Ehlinger was patiently waiting for his moment in NFL primetime. Sunday Ehlinger had flashes of stardom completing 17 of his 23 passing attempts for 201 yards. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also dropped an open pass that could have set up a potential game-winning field goal attempt.

At Texas Ehlinger has his name scattered all over the Longhorns' record books. He's second all-time in program history in passing yards (11,436), and passing touchdowns (94), and is tied for eighth with 33 rushing touchdowns. Ehlinger's biggest moment for the Longhorns was in the Longhorn's upset win in the 2018 Sugar Bowl beating mighty Georgia.

In Sunday’s game against the Washington Football team, Ehlinger showcased he might be the Colts quarterback of the future. Given the struggles of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, expect Ehlinger to start once again Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Ehlinger also used his legs several times in Sunday’s matchup. He had six rushing attempts for 15 yards. At 3-4-1 the Colts are desperate for a change and the man from the University of Texas might be the answer.

Some other notable former Longhorn players also made impacts over the weekend.

Running Back D’Onta Foreman- Carolina Panthers

Say hello to the new and powerful Carolina Panthers running back. Foreman went absolutely crazy running all over the Atlanta Falcons' defense Sunday. Foreman rushed for 118 yards with 3 touchdowns averaging 4.5 yards per rush. Foreman has now rushed for exactly 118 yards in back-to-back weeks for the Panthers. He has cemented himself as the starter for the rest of the season.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks- Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Hicks had another standout game on defense for the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran linebacker had six tackles and was involved in helping the Arizona Cardinals turn the ball over three times. Hicks is leading the way as a top linebacker for a team who will have Super Bowl aspirations currently sitting at 6-1 overall.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.