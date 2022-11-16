Kansas Jayhawks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Texas Longhorns, fresh off a disappointing 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, are set to hit the road to take on the upstart Kansas Jayhawks.

Last season, in Steve Sarkisian's first season in Austin, the Jayhawks came into Austin and handed the Longhorns a 57-56 overtime loss. The Jayhawks were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, racking up 420 yards of total offense in the upset.

Now, the Longhorns will look to go on the road and hand the Jayhawks a loss in return and bounce back from their loss to TCU.

This week here at LonghornsCountry.com, we will be providing an in-depth look this week at the Jayhawks ahead of Texas' matchup with them on Saturday. Today, we offer a look at three key offensive players that could make life difficult for the Longhorns' defense.

QB Jason Bean

When quarterback Jalon Daniels went down with an injury against TCU, there was some worry that the offense would take a step back with Jason Bean running the show. However, that was far from the case, as the offense has not skipped a beat with Bean at quarterback.

This season Bean has thrown for 1,296 yards and 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions, completing 66 percent of his passes. As well, he's rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing an ability to hurt you both through the air and with his legs.

RB Devin Neal

In their win against the Longhorns last season, Jayhawks running back Devin Neal torched Texas. The Longhorns' defense had no answer for the talented running back as he rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, averaging an impressive six yards per carry.

If they want any hope of winning this game, the Red Raiders must slow down Neal He's rushed for 951 yards and seven touchdowns, and is averaging an impressive 6.7 yards per carry.

WR Luke Grimm

Grimm doesn't lead the team in receiving yards or touchdowns this season, with only 386 yards and four touchdowns respectively, but he does lead the team in receptions at 36. If he and Bean can get a connection going quickly, it will help keep the Longhorns' defense honest and open up the rest of the playbook for the offense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.