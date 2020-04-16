LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Looking at Dynamic Role for Now-Healthy Jordan Whittington

Chris Dukes

After a pair of surgeries and months of recovery, it appears 2019 prize recruit Jordan Whittington is finally ready to play. 

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman recently told fans during a live chat on 247Sports that if the Longhorns were to play a game today, the former five-star prospect from Cuero, Texas would be ready to go. 

This is great news for Longhorn fans who have been clamoring to see Whittington take the field. Anyone who has seen his highlights from the 2018 3A State Championship Game can attest to his talent. (If you haven't watched them yet, you should take a minute to click to do so below, we'll wait).

But Herman's good news didn't end there. The Texas head coach said the Longhorns are looking at a hybrid role for Whittington. Something that resembles part slot-receiver and part running back. That role could change from down to down depending on the situation, matchup and where he decides to line up. 

“I think the cross-training really allows you to maybe be in some 10 (one running back, no tight ends) personnel if you consider him (Whittington) a wide receiver,” Herman told 247Sports. “Him and Jake, kind of both in the slot, but maybe the next snap J-Whitt is in the backfield. You're in a 20 (two running backs, no tight ends) personnel set, but with four wide receivers on the field, depending on what you classify J-Whitt as.”

This marks a bit of a change in thought process for the Texas offense altogether. At times last year the Longhorns seemed married to their base 11 (one tight end, one running back) personnel package. It appears the addition of Mike Yurcich may be playing a role in this philosophy change. 

Here's what Yurcich had to say about shifting personnel packages back in Febuaury during his introductory press conference. 

"I don't care if it's 11 (one running back, one tight end) personnel, 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) or 22 personnel (two running backs, two tight ends). Whatever it takes to move the football and that may differ from week to week."

Whether Yurcich, Herman or the addition of a dynamic player like Whittington deserves the credit, Texas fans have reason to be excited about what it means for the future of the Longhorn offense. 

