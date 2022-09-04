WATCH: Longhorns Open Season With Blocked Punt For TD

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns opened the 2022 regular season against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday night, hoping to get the second year of the Steve Sarkisian off to a bang.

They accomplished just that on their first defensive drive of the game, starting with a three and out, and the special teams unit blocking a punt that running back Keilan Robinson picked up and walked in for a 12-yard touchdown.

It was veteran D'Shawn Jamison who got his hands on the punt, which allowed Robinson to scoop the ball for the score.

Robinson has long been known as a special teams dynamo for the Longhorns since his arrival on the 40 Acres last season, and has blocked multiple punts himself already in his career.

“It’s natural for me now,” Robinson said of his ability to block punts during training camp. “I just run and end up making plays. Whenever my number is called, I just have to make plays."

The play was set up after an impressive showing from the Longhorns defense, including true freshman Jaylon Guilbeau, who made the third down stop.

