Live In-Game Updates: Ewers Throws 1st Career TD, Longhorns Lead ULM 14-3

The Texas Longhorns hit the ground running for the 2022 season Saturday night, as the Horns host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for a 7 p.m. start.

The Longhorns enter the year unranked for the first time since 2016 after a 5-7 season in 2021. But the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian brings major expectations of improvement, as both sides of the ball are set to take a step forward if Texas' newest transfer additions are any indication.

All eyes will be on arguably the biggest transfer of them all, as quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to make his Longhorns debut. He won the position battle over Hudson Card, who started last year's season opener against Louisiana before relinquishing the spot to Casey Thompson.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is also set to begin his junior year and is expected to be one of the country's best players as he aims toward a run at Heisman contention.

The Warhawks enter Saturday's game after a 4-8 record in 2021. Coach Terry Bowden begins his second season with the program.

Follow along with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live in-game updates of Saturday's game against the Warhawks.

ULM has won the toss and will receive the opening kick.

FIRST QUARTER:

The Warhawks' first play is snuffed way behind the line of scrimmage, brining up a 2nd and 21.

ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers tried to complete it to receiver Boogie Knight, but the Longhorns defense forced the incompletion with a group effort on third-and-long.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: D'Shawn Jamison blocked the ensuing punt, as Keilan Robinson picks it up and runs it in for the games first score. The Horns take an early 7-0 lead.

change of possession

The Warhawks begin the next drive on their own 25-yard line.

Rogers connects with tight end Rylan Green for the first down depute a huge hit from Texas safety Anthony Cook.

But faced with another third down, Rogers couldn't shake free as Barryn Sorrell came up with the sack to force a punt.

change of possession

Ewers took a deep shot a Worthy on Texas' first offensive drive before tossing an interception on the next play. The Warhawks had just come up with a huge early stop.

change of possession

ULM will begin its next drive at the Texas 42-yard line.

Rogers was faced with quick pressure on the drives first place, but lofted a pass to receiver Tyrone Howell, who made an impressive toe-tapping catch.

Faced with another third down, Rogers ran a run-pass option and found Knight for the first down.

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown nearly came up with an interception two plays later, bringing up a third down for ULM.

But Rogers delivered his best throw at this point in the night, finding receiver Dariyan Wiley for a 23-yard gain.

Overshown got home to Rogers on the ensuing 3rd and goal to force a field goal from ULM.

FIELD GOAL ULM: The Warhawks take advantage of the Ewers interception to tack on their first points of the night. Texas leads 7-3.

change of possession

Texas will begin its second offensive drive at its own 36-yard line.

Bijan Robinson break through for his first big carry of the day, taking it up the middle for a 21-yard gain.

But the Warhawks snuffed out Robinson on the next two plays, bringing up a fourth down for Texas. The Longhorns went for it, as Ewers connected with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders for a five-yard gain.

Robinson then ran for another 13 yards on the next play.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: After converting on earlier fourth down, Ewers found Sanders wide open again for a 19-yard score.

change of possession

The Warhawks retuned the short kickoff and will start at their own 15-yard line.

***

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.